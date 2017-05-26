Victorian Baby Names
Names From the Victorian Era That Need to Make a Comeback
The Victoria era — or the years of Queen Victoria's reign in England (1837 to 1901) — had its share of popular baby names just like any other time period. The timeless names that came out of this period, however, may not be on your long list of potential names, but they should be.
If you're looking for something classic to name your baby, look no further than these popular Victorian baby names.
Boys
- Abraham
- Albert
- Alfred
- Alvin
- Anton
- Archie
- Arnold
- Arthur
- Augustus
- Baxter
- Bernard
- Bram
- Cassius
- Cecil
- Charles
- Christian
- Chester
- Clarence
- Claude
- Clifford
- Clyde
- Douglas
- Duncan
- Earl
- Edgar
- Edison
- Edmund
- Edward
- Edwin
- Elmer
- Enoch
- Ephraim
- Ernest
- Eugene
- Everett
- Ewart
- Fletcher
- Floyd
- Frank
- George
- Gilbert
- Grover
- Harold
- Harvey
- Henry
- Herbert
- Howard
- Hugh
- Ira
- Ives
- Jack
- James
- John
- Julius
- Larkin
- Lawrence
- Leo
- Lester
- Livingstone
- Lloyd
- Louis
- Lord
- Ludwig
- Luther
- Mack
- Marion
- Martin
- Merritt
- Milton
- Oliver
- Oscar
- Otis
- Otto
- Palmerston
- Patrick
- Percy
- Phineas
- Ralph
- Raymond
- Robert
- Roy
- Samuel
- Silas
- Stanley
- Sterling
- Sidney
- Simeon
- Temple
- Thaddeus
- Theodore
- Thomas
- Victor
- Virgil
- Walter
- Warren
- Watson
- Wellington
- Wilbur
- Wiley
- William
Girls
- Ada
- Adelaide
- Adelia
- Adolpha
- Agatha
- Agnes
- Alberta
- Alexandra
- Alfreda
- Alice
- Alma
- Anna
- Arabella
- Audrey
- Augusta
- Beatrice
- Bessie
- Beryl
- Beulah
- Blanche
- Briar
- Caroline
- Charlotte
- Clara
- Clementine
- Constance
- Cora
- Cordelia
- Della
- Doris
- Dorothy
- Ebba
- Edith
- Edna
- Effie
- Eleanora
- Elizabeth
- Ella
- Elsie
- Emmeline
- Estelle
- Esther
- Ethel
- Eveline
- Evie
- Frances
- Flora
- Florence
- Grace
- Gertrude
- Harriet
- Hattie
- Hazel
- Helena
- Ida
- Irene
- Jane
- Josepha
- Josephine
- Kate
- Lena
- Lillian
- Lottie
- Louise
- Luella
- Lula
- Mabel
- Mae
- Mamie
- Margaret
- Marie
- Marjorie
- Martha
- Masie
- Matilda
- Mattie
- Maude
- Melita
- Mildred
- Minnie
- Myrtle
- Nannie
- Nellie
- Norah
- Ottilie
- Pearl
- Rayne
- Rosie
- Ruperta
- Sadie
- Sarah
- Theodora
- Tillie
- Vera
- Victoria
- Viola
- Wilhelmina
- Willie
- Winnie
- Zadie
