Names From the Victorian Era That Need to Make a Comeback
Victorian Baby Names

Names From the Victorian Era That Need to Make a Comeback

The Victoria era — or the years of Queen Victoria's reign in England (1837 to 1901) — had its share of popular baby names just like any other time period. The timeless names that came out of this period, however, may not be on your long list of potential names, but they should be.

If you're looking for something classic to name your baby, look no further than these popular Victorian baby names.

Boys

  1. Abraham
  2. Albert
  3. Alfred
  4. Alvin
  5. Anton
  6. Archie
  7. Arnold
  8. Arthur
  9. Augustus
  10. Baxter
  11. Bernard
  12. Bram
  13. Cassius
  14. Cecil
  15. Charles
  16. Christian
  17. Chester
  18. Clarence
  19. Claude
  20. Clifford
  21. Clyde
  22. Douglas
  23. Duncan
  24. Earl
  25. Edgar
  26. Edison
  27. Edmund
  28. Edward
  29. Edwin
  30. Elmer
  31. Enoch
  32. Ephraim
  33. Ernest
  34. Eugene
  35. Everett
  36. Ewart
  37. Fletcher
  38. Floyd
  39. Frank
  40. George
  41. Gilbert
  42. Grover
  43. Harold
  44. Harvey
  45. Henry
  46. Herbert
  47. Howard
  48. Hugh
  49. Ira
  50. Ives
  51. Jack
  52. James
  53. John
  54. Julius
  55. Larkin
  56. Lawrence
  57. Leo
  58. Lester
  59. Livingstone
  60. Lloyd
  61. Louis
  62. Lord
  63. Ludwig
  64. Luther
  65. Mack
  66. Marion
  67. Martin
  68. Merritt
  69. Milton
  70. Oliver
  71. Oscar
  72. Otis
  73. Otto
  74. Palmerston
  75. Patrick
  76. Percy
  77. Phineas
  78. Ralph
  79. Raymond
  80. Robert
  81. Roy
  82. Samuel
  83. Silas
  84. Stanley
  85. Sterling
  86. Sidney
  87. Simeon
  88. Temple
  89. Thaddeus
  90. Theodore
  91. Thomas
  92. Victor
  93. Virgil
  94. Walter
  95. Warren
  96. Watson
  97. Wellington
  98. Wilbur
  99. Wiley
  100. William

Girls

  1. Ada
  2. Adelaide
  3. Adelia
  4. Adolpha
  5. Agatha
  6. Agnes
  7. Alberta
  8. Alexandra
  9. Alfreda
  10. Alice
  11. Alma
  12. Anna
  13. Arabella
  14. Audrey
  15. Augusta
  16. Beatrice
  17. Bessie
  18. Beryl
  19. Beulah
  20. Blanche
  21. Briar
  22. Caroline
  23. Charlotte
  24. Clara
  25. Clementine
  26. Constance
  27. Cora
  28. Cordelia
  29. Della
  30. Doris
  31. Dorothy
  32. Ebba
  33. Edith
  34. Edna
  35. Effie
  36. Eleanora
  37. Elizabeth
  38. Ella
  39. Elsie
  40. Emmeline
  41. Estelle
  42. Esther
  43. Ethel
  44. Eveline
  45. Evie
  46. Frances
  47. Flora
  48. Florence
  49. Grace
  50. Gertrude
  51. Harriet
  52. Hattie
  53. Hazel
  54. Helena
  55. Ida
  56. Irene
  57. Jane
  58. Josepha
  59. Josephine
  60. Kate
  61. Lena
  62. Lillian
  63. Lottie
  64. Louise
  65. Luella
  66. Lula
  67. Mabel
  68. Mae
  69. Mamie
  70. Margaret
  71. Marie
  72. Marjorie
  73. Martha
  74. Masie
  75. Matilda
  76. Mattie
  77. Maude
  78. Melita
  79. Mildred
  80. Minnie
  81. Myrtle
  82. Nannie
  83. Nellie
  84. Norah
  85. Ottilie
  86. Pearl
  87. Rayne
  88. Rosie
  89. Ruperta
  90. Sadie
  91. Sarah
  92. Theodora
  93. Tillie
  94. Vera
  95. Victoria
  96. Viola
  97. Wilhelmina
  98. Willie
  99. Winnie
  100. Zadie
Image Source: Flickr user CarolinaChronicles
