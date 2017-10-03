15 Surprising Things Women Experience in Their Third Trimester

By the time your third trimester rolls around, you feel like you've finally gotten this whole pregnancy thing down. You've experienced the morning sickness, the sleepless nights trying to get comfortable with your bulging bump, and your impressively large boobs. But just when you think that the next big surprise won't come until your water breaks, the third trimester sets in with new symptoms you typically wouldn't associate with pregnancy. From the shape of your eyeballs changing and the pitch of your voice dropping to potentially getting carpal tunnel and varicose veins thanks to compressed nerves, the third trimester isn't just baby showers and nursery decorating. Check out these 15 unexpected symptoms that moms experience during their last weeks before baby.