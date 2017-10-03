 Skip Nav
When My Dad Told Me This Story, It Changed How I Saw Him as a Parent
rainbow baby
How My Daughter Became a Rainbow Baby to Herself
Family Life
These Are the Best Kid-Friendly Restaurants in Some of the Most Popular US Cities
15 Surprising Things Women Experience in Their Third Trimester

By the time your third trimester rolls around, you feel like you've finally gotten this whole pregnancy thing down. You've experienced the morning sickness, the sleepless nights trying to get comfortable with your bulging bump, and your impressively large boobs. But just when you think that the next big surprise won't come until your water breaks, the third trimester sets in with new symptoms you typically wouldn't associate with pregnancy. From the shape of your eyeballs changing and the pitch of your voice dropping to potentially getting carpal tunnel and varicose veins thanks to compressed nerves, the third trimester isn't just baby showers and nursery decorating. Check out these 15 unexpected symptoms that moms experience during their last weeks before baby.

Veins Start Bulging
Aching Pelvic Pain
Your Belly Gets a Lot Bigger — Fast
Vivid Dreams Begin
Your Levels of Calcium Drop
The Waddle Sets In
Increased Clumsiness
Even More Breast Growth
Lack of Bladder Control
Leaky Breasts Begin
The Pitch of Your Voice Changes
Eyes Change Shape
Bring on the Heartburn
Nerve Problems
Feeling Short of Breath
