To the Mom Staying in the Unhappy Marriage For Her Kids
30 Questions to Ask Your Kid Instead of "How Was Your Day?"
The Most Powerful Thing You Can Say to Another Mom
The 1 Move That Made Me a Better Mom, Instantly

I love Facebook. Like a lot. So much so that I found myself spending all sorts of time looking at it, searching it, and bringing it into just about every conversation. Something had to give. Except that I did not want to be one of those folks who says, "I'm done!" and then ridicules everyone else still stuck on Fakebook. Because the truth is that I do think that social media is a wonderful thing. Heck, I kind of love Facebook. I just needed to ease up the amount of time I was spending on it. So I decided to keep my account but delete the app from my phone. I can still check in on my computer as often as I want, but do I? Rarely. And the effect of this simple decision went far beyond improving my mental state; it also improved my maternal state. It may sound crazy, but I know I'm a better mom now that I don't have 24/7 access to my Facebook news feed. Here's why.

