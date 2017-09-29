The 1 Move That Made Me a Better Mom, Instantly

I love Facebook. Like a lot. So much so that I found myself spending all sorts of time looking at it, searching it, and bringing it into just about every conversation. Something had to give. Except that I did not want to be one of those folks who says, "I'm done!" and then ridicules everyone else still stuck on Fakebook. Because the truth is that I do think that social media is a wonderful thing. Heck, I kind of love Facebook. I just needed to ease up the amount of time I was spending on it. So I decided to keep my account but delete the app from my phone. I can still check in on my computer as often as I want, but do I? Rarely. And the effect of this simple decision went far beyond improving my mental state; it also improved my maternal state. It may sound crazy, but I know I'm a better mom now that I don't have 24/7 access to my Facebook news feed. Here's why.