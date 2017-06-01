Wonder Woman Toys and Gear to Get Your Kid Hyped Before the New Movie

Whether your child is already obsessed with superheroes in general, or Wonder Woman in particular, there's no better time to encourage their love of the badass heroine than right now. With the first-ever live-action adaptation of Wonder Woman slated to hit theaters on Friday, June 2, a new generation of kids are going to have every reason to get excited about the character. Even if your kiddo isn't old enough for the PG-13 flick, they can get in on the action with the big kids thanks to a variety of toys, some made specifically for the release of the new film.

Ahead, our favorite Wonder Woman toys and gear items your kid is going to love as much as this superheroine.