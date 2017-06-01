 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Wonder Woman Toys and Gear to Get Your Kid Hyped Before the New Movie

Wonder Woman Toys

Wonder Woman Toys and Gear to Get Your Kid Hyped Before the New Movie

Whether your child is already obsessed with superheroes in general, or Wonder Woman in particular, there's no better time to encourage their love of the badass heroine than right now. With the first-ever live-action adaptation of Wonder Woman slated to hit theaters on Friday, June 2, a new generation of kids are going to have every reason to get excited about the character. Even if your kiddo isn't old enough for the PG-13 flick, they can get in on the action with the big kids thanks to a variety of toys, some made specifically for the release of the new film.

Ahead, our favorite Wonder Woman toys and gear items your kid is going to love as much as this superheroine.

Related
24 STEM Toys Your Kid Can Learn Valuable Skills From

Shop Brands
Tervis · Lego · Pottery Barn Kids · Gund · Barbie · Bumkins
1 DC Comics Multiverse Wonder Woman Deluxe Action Figure
DC Comics Multiverse Wonder Woman Deluxe Action Figure

DC Comics Multiverse Wonder Woman Deluxe Action Figure ($30)

Target Action & Toy Figures
Wonder Woman DC Comics Multiverse Wonder Woman Deluxe Action Figure 12"
$29.99 $25.49
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Action & Toy Figures
2 POP Heroes: Wonder Woman
POP Heroes: Wonder Woman

POP Heroes: Wonder Woman ($9)

Target Action & Toy Figures
POP Heroes: BMvSM - Wonder Woman
$9.29
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Action & Toy Figures
3 Tervis Wonder Woman Tumbler
Tervis Wonder Woman Tumbler

Tervis Wonder Woman Tumbler ($19)

Tervis
Wonder Woman 16 oz. Wrap Tumbler with Lid
$18.99 $16.99
from Buy Buy Baby
Buy Now See more Tervis Educational Toys
4 Coloring DC: Wonder Woman
Coloring DC: Wonder Woman

Coloring DC: Wonder Woman ($25)

Bed Bath & Beyond Arts & Crafts Toys
Coloring DC: Wonder Woman
$15.99
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Buy Now See more Bed Bath & Beyond Arts & Crafts Toys
5 Lego DC Comics Wonder Woman Minifigure Interchangeable Watch Set
Lego DC Comics Wonder Woman Minifigure Interchangeable Watch Set

Lego DC Comics Wonder Woman Minifigure Interchangeable Watch Set ($28)

Lego
Kids' DC Comics Wonder Woman Minifigure Interchangeable Watch Set
$27.99
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Lego Girls' Watches
6 Bumkins DC Comics Silicone Wonder Woman Teether
Bumkins DC Comics Silicone Wonder Woman Teether

Bumkins DC Comics Silicone Wonder Woman Teether ($10)

Bumkins
DC Comics Silicone Wonder Woman Teether
$6.99
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Buy Now See more Bumkins Baby Feeding
7 Pottery Barn Kids Wonder Woman Backpack
Pottery Barn Kids Wonder Woman Backpack

Pottery Barn Kids Wonder Woman Backpack ($30-$75)

Pottery Barn Kids
Pre-K Backpack, WONDER WOMANTM; Collection
$29.50
from Pottery Barn Kids
Buy Now See more Pottery Barn Kids Girls' Bags
8 DC Comics Wonder Woman Hero-Action Bow
DC Comics Wonder Woman Hero-Action Bow

DC Comics Wonder Woman Hero-Action Bow ($25)

DC Comics Wonder Woman Hero-Action Bow
$25
from shop.mattel.com
Buy Now
9 Wonder Woman & Horse
Wonder Woman & Horse

Wonder Woman & Horse ($30)

Wonder Woman & Horse
$30
from shop.mattel.com
Buy Now
10 Funko POP! Heroes: DC Comics Vinyl Figure - Steve Trevor
Funko POP! Heroes: DC Comics Vinyl Figure - Steve Trevor

Funko POP! Heroes: DC Comics Vinyl Figure - Steve Trevor ($10)

Funko POP! Heroes: DC Comics Vinyl Figure - Steve Trevor
$10
from toysrus.com
Buy Now
11 LEGO Dimensions Fun Pack- Wonder Woman
LEGO Dimensions Fun Pack- Wonder Woman

LEGO Dimensions Fun Pack- Wonder Woman ($12)

LEGO Dimensions Fun Pack- Wonder Woman
$12
from toysrus.com
Buy Now
12 Hot Wheels DC Comics Character Car - Wonder Woman
Hot Wheels DC Comics Character Car - Wonder Woman

Hot Wheels DC Comics Character Car - Wonder Woman ($8)

Hot Wheels DC Comics Character Car - Wonder Woman
$8
from toysrus.com
Buy Now
13 LEGO Super Heroes DC Wonder Woman Warrior Battle
LEGO Super Heroes DC Wonder Woman Warrior Battle

LEGO Super Heroes DC Wonder Woman Warrior Battle ($30)

LEGO Super Heroes DC Wonder Woman Warrior Battle
$30
from toysrus.com
Buy Now
14 DC Super Hero Girls Wonder Woman Action Doll and Invisible Jet
DC Super Hero Girls Wonder Woman Action Doll and Invisible Jet

DC Super Hero Girls Wonder Woman Action Doll and Invisible Jet ($40)

Target Children's Dolls
DC Super Hero Girls Wonder Woman Action Doll and Invisible Jet
$39.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Children's Dolls
15 DC Super Hero Girls Wonder Woman Shield
DC Super Hero Girls Wonder Woman Shield

DC Super Hero Girls Wonder Woman Shield ($20)

DC Super Hero Girls Wonder Woman Shield
$20
from toysrus.com
Buy Now
16 Bleacher Creatures Wonder Woman Plush Figure
Bleacher Creatures Wonder Woman Plush Figure

Bleacher Creatures Wonder Woman Plush Figure ($20)

Bed Bath & Beyond Action & Toy Figures
Bleacher Creatures DC ComicsTM Wonder Woman 2 Plush Figure
$19.99
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Buy Now See more Bed Bath & Beyond Action & Toy Figures
17 Lego Super Heroes Mighty Micros: Wonder Woman vs. Doomsday
Lego Super Heroes Mighty Micros: Wonder Woman vs. Doomsday

Lego Super Heroes Mighty Micros: Wonder Woman vs. Doomsday ($8)

Lego
; Super Heroes Mighty Micros: Wonder Woman vs. Doomsday 76070
$9.99 $7.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Lego Models & Kits
18 RoomMates Classic Wonder Woman Peel and Stick Giant Wall Decals
RoomMates Classic Wonder Woman Peel and Stick Giant Wall Decals

RoomMates Classic Wonder Woman Peel and Stick Giant Wall Decals ($13)

Target Kids Décor
Wonder Woman RoomMates Classic Wonder Woman Peel and Stick Giant Wall Decals
$13.29
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Kids Décor
19 DC Comics Multiverse Wonder Woman Action Figure - Steve Trevor
DC Comics Multiverse Wonder Woman Action Figure - Steve Trevor

DC Comics Multiverse Wonder Woman Action Figure - Steve Trevor ($20)

DC Comics Multiverse Wonder Woman Action Figure - Steve Trevor
$20
from toysrus.com
Buy Now
20 DC Comics Kids' Wonder Woman Costume
DC Comics Kids' Wonder Woman Costume

DC Comics Kids' Wonder Woman Costume ($21)

Target Costumes & Dress-Up
Wonder Woman DC Comics Kids' Wonder Woman Costume M(8-10)
$21.49
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Costumes & Dress-Up
21 DC Comics Multiverse Wonder Woman Caped Figure
DC Comics Multiverse Wonder Woman Caped Figure

DC Comics Multiverse Wonder Woman Caped Figure ($20)

Target Action & Toy Figures
Wonder Woman DC Comics Multiverse Wonder Woman Caped Figure
$19.99 $16.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Action & Toy Figures
22 DC Comics Multiverse Wonder Woman Diana of Themyscira Figure
DC Comics Multiverse Wonder Woman Diana of Themyscira Figure

DC Comics Multiverse Wonder Woman Diana of Themyscira Figure ($20)

Target Action & Toy Figures
Wonder Woman DC Comics Multiverse Wonder Woman Diana of Themyscira Figure
$19
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Action & Toy Figures
23 Gund Anya Wonder Woman Plush Stuffed Toy
Gund Anya Wonder Woman Plush Stuffed Toy

Gund Anya Wonder Woman Plush Stuffed Toy ($22)

Gund
Anya Wonder Woman Plush Stuffed Toy
$22 $17.60
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Gund Soft & Plush Toys
24 Bunchems DC Super Hero Girls Wonder Woman
Bunchems DC Super Hero Girls Wonder Woman

Bunchems DC Super Hero Girls Wonder Woman ($15)

Target Arts & Crafts Toys
Bunchems - DC Super Hero Girls' - Wonder Woman
$14.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Arts & Crafts Toys
25 Lego Super Hero Girls Wonder Woman Dorm
Lego Super Hero Girls Wonder Woman Dorm

Lego Super Hero Girls Wonder Woman Dorm ($17)

Lego
; Super Hero Girls' Wonder Woman Dorm 41235
$19.99 $16.89
from Target
Buy Now See more Lego Models & Kits
26 Barbie Collector Wonder Woman Queen Hippolyta Doll
Barbie Collector Wonder Woman Queen Hippolyta Doll

Barbie Collector Wonder Woman Queen Hippolyta Doll ($45)

Barbie
; Collector Wonder Woman Queen Hippolyta Doll
$44.95
from Target
Buy Now See more Barbie Children's Dolls
27 DC Super Hero Girls Wonder Woman Hero Wear Accessories
DC Super Hero Girls Wonder Woman Hero Wear Accessories

DC Super Hero Girls Wonder Woman Hero Wear Accessories ($10)

Target Toys
DC Super Hero Girls Wonder Woman Hero Wear Accessories
$9.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Toys
28 Bleacher Creatures DC Universe Wonder Woman Plush Figure
Bleacher Creatures DC Universe Wonder Woman Plush Figure

Bleacher Creatures DC Universe Wonder Woman Plush Figure ($20)

Buy Buy Baby Action & Toy Figures
Bleacher Creatures® DC UniverseTM Wonder Woman Plush Figure
$19.99
from Buy Buy Baby
Buy Now See more Buy Buy Baby Action & Toy Figures
29 DC Super Hero Girls Wonder Woman Accessory Kit
DC Super Hero Girls Wonder Woman Accessory Kit

DC Super Hero Girls Wonder Woman Accessory Kit ($14)

Target Arts & Crafts Toys
DC Super Hero Girls Wonder Woman Accessory Kit
$13.96
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Arts & Crafts Toys
30 Barbie Hippolyta Doll
Barbie Hippolyta Doll

Barbie Hippolyta Doll ($45)

Barbie Hippolyta Doll
$45
from shop.mattel.com
Buy Now
31 DC Comics Multiverse Wonder Woman Action Figure - Menalippe
DC Comics Multiverse Wonder Woman Action Figure - Menalippe

DC Comics Multiverse Wonder Woman Action Figure - Menalippe ($20)

DC Comics Multiverse Wonder Woman Action Figure - Menalippe
$20
from toysrus.com
Buy Now
Kid ShoppingWonder WomanToys
Shop Story
Read Story
Bed Bath & Beyond
KidsEmbrace® Fun-Ride Wonder Woman Backless Booster Car Seat
from Bed Bath & Beyond
$25.99
Target
Wonder Woman Toddler Costume DC Comics 3T-4T
from Target
$40.67
Target
Wonder Woman DC Comics Multiverse Wonder Woman Deluxe Action Figure 12"
from Target
$29.99 $25.49
Target
POP Heroes: BMvSM - Wonder Woman
from Target
$9.29
Tervis
Wonder Woman 16 oz. Wrap Tumbler with Lid
from Buy Buy Baby
$18.99 $16.99
Lego
Kids' DC Comics Wonder Woman Minifigure Interchangeable Watch Set
from Kohl's
$27.99
Pottery Barn Kids
Pre-K Backpack, WONDER WOMANTM; Collection
from Pottery Barn Kids
$29.50
DC Comics Wonder Woman Hero-Action Bow
from shop.mattel.com
$25
Wonder Woman & Horse
from shop.mattel.com
$30
Funko POP! Heroes: DC Comics Vinyl Figure - Steve Trevor
from toysrus.com
$10
LEGO Dimensions Fun Pack- Wonder Woman
from toysrus.com
$12
Hot Wheels DC Comics Character Car - Wonder Woman
from toysrus.com
$8
Target
DC Super Hero Girls Wonder Woman Action Doll and Invisible Jet
from Target
$39.99
Bed Bath & Beyond
Bleacher Creatures DC ComicsTM Wonder Woman 2 Plush Figure
from Bed Bath & Beyond
$19.99
Target
Wonder Woman RoomMates Classic Wonder Woman Peel and Stick Giant Wall Decals
from Target
$13.29
DC Comics Multiverse Wonder Woman Action Figure - Steve Trevor
from toysrus.com
$20
Target
Wonder Woman DC Comics Kids' Wonder Woman Costume M(8-10)
from Target
$21.49
Target
Wonder Woman DC Comics Multiverse Wonder Woman Caped Figure
from Target
$19.99 $16.99
Target
Wonder Woman DC Comics Multiverse Wonder Woman Diana of Themyscira Figure
from Target
$19
Gund
Anya Wonder Woman Plush Stuffed Toy
from Macy's
$22 $17.60
Target
Bunchems - DC Super Hero Girls' - Wonder Woman
from Target
$14.99
Barbie
; Collector Wonder Woman Queen Hippolyta Doll
from Target
$44.95
Target
DC Super Hero Girls Wonder Woman Hero Wear Accessories
from Target
$9.99
Buy Buy Baby
Bleacher Creatures® DC UniverseTM Wonder Woman Plush Figure
from Buy Buy Baby
$19.99
Target
DC Super Hero Girls Wonder Woman Accessory Kit
from Target
$13.96
Barbie Hippolyta Doll
from shop.mattel.com
$45
DC Comics Multiverse Wonder Woman Action Figure - Menalippe
from toysrus.com
$20
Bed Bath & Beyond
Coloring DC: Wonder Woman
from Bed Bath & Beyond
$15.99
Bumkins
DC Comics Silicone Wonder Woman Teether
from Bed Bath & Beyond
$6.99
LEGO Super Heroes DC Wonder Woman Warrior Battle
from toysrus.com
$30
DC Super Hero Girls Wonder Woman Shield
from toysrus.com
$20
Lego
; Super Heroes Mighty Micros: Wonder Woman vs. Doomsday 76070
from Target
$9.99 $7.99
Lego
; Super Hero Girls' Wonder Woman Dorm 41235
from Target
$19.99 $16.89
Shop More
Lego Girls' Watches SHOP MORE
Lego
Ninjago Sky Pirates Kai Kids' Minifigure Link Watch
from JCPenney
$28 $21.99
Lego
Ninjago Sky Pirates Lloyd Kids' Minifigure Link Watch
from JCPenney
$28 $21.99
Lego
Nexo Knights Clay Kids' Minifigure Link Watch
from JCPenney
$28 $21.99
Lego
Star Wars Unisex Black Strap Watch-8020813
from JCPenney
$28 $21.99
Lego
The Batman Movie Batgirl Girls Multicolor Strap Watch-8020844
from JCPenney
$28 $21.99
Bed Bath & Beyond Arts & Crafts Toys SHOP MORE
Bed Bath & Beyond
Elephant ArtFolio
from Bed Bath & Beyond
$34.99
Crayola
12-Piece Children's Chalk
from Bed Bath & Beyond
$0.99
Bed Bath & Beyond
My Studio GirlTM Sew-Your-Own Precious Pal - Emma (Blonde)
from Bed Bath & Beyond
$12.99
Bed Bath & Beyond
My Studio GirlTM Princess Dress-Up Doll
from Bed Bath & Beyond
$13.99
Bed Bath & Beyond
My Studio GirlTM Mermaid Dress-Up Doll
from Bed Bath & Beyond
$15.99
Target Action & Toy Figures SHOP MORE
Target
Trolls DreamWorks Trolls Hug Time Poppy
from Target
$49.99
Target
Disney Princess Royal Dreams Castle
from Target
$59.99 $49.99
Star Wars
Episode 7 Remote Control BB-8
from Target
$79.99
Target
Moana Disney Moana Adventure Collection
from Target
$30.49
Littlest Pet Shop
Sweet School Day
from Target
$14.99
Target Arts & Crafts Toys AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
samantha_show_
apluslifeblog
dearlillie
destinationnursery
Target Toys AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
michellemquinn
dosaygive
michellemquinn
motherhoodstripped
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds