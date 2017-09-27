 Skip Nav
Here's Everything You Need to Know About Amazon's 6 New Products

At a surprise event in Seattle on Sept. 27, Amazon announced not one but six new products. The company unveiled a series of new Echo devices and products, which are bound to dominate holiday wish lists.

The announcement came ahead of Google's rumored two new devices coming out next week: the Google Home Max and a smaller version of the Google Home. These products are also set to compete against Apple's HomePod, supposedly arriving in time for the holidays. Most of Amazon's new products are expected to ship out in October, giving you plenty of time to decide whether you want one for yourself — or as a gift for a friend.

Check out the new products ahead and decide for yourself what's worth your hard-earned money.

