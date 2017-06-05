Apple's HomePod Is Like the Amazon Echo but Sleeker

Though it was rumored for months, Apple finally announced the HomePod at this year's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). The HomePod is Apple's answer to the Amazon Echo and Google Home. It will have:

Exceptional sound quality : The HomePod will come with "spatial awareness." This will allow the device to "detect" the space it's in and adjust the volume and sound to work in that environment.

Six microphones to hear your commands : Just say "Hey Siri" and ask it to tell you the weather and sports scores and, of course, play your music.

Two colors: The device will come in white and space gray.

The HomePod will cost $349 and ship out in December. See photos of it ahead.