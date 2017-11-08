Barack Obama Going to Jury Duty November 2017
We Find Barack Obama Guilty of Looking Classy as Hell at Jury Duty
On Nov. 8, Barack Obama did his civic duty as a citizen of the United States: he showed up for jury duty in Chicago. In the amusing and chaotic series of photos recording his arrival, the former president can be seen wearing a "juror" sticker while causing quite a stir in the Daley Center lobby. The Sun Times reports that Obama's presence was met with quite a commotion. He had to turn down selfie opportunities, and faced requests for autographs, before he made it inside. Sadly, he was not selected to serve on a jury and, at the end of the day, was sent home.
Obama has been popping up quite a bit in the past month. In addition to hanging out with Prince Harry and giggling with George W. Bush, he even had time to send a mushy anniversary message to his wife, Michelle Obama. Now, please enjoy these new photos, or I will have no choice but to hold you in contempt.