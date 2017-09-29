 Skip Nav
Prince Harry and Barack Obama Are Just 2 Bros in Button-Down Shirts, Watching Basketball Together

Prince Harry has been in Toronto for the annual Invictus Games all week, and on Friday, he was joined by a very special guest: former US president Barack Obama. The two were all smiles as they sat side by side to watch the wheelchair basketball game, along with Barack's other BFF, former vice president Joe Biden (as well as his wife, Jill), who is a longtime supporter of military families. Clad in matching button-down-shirt-and-jeans ensembles, Barack and Harry looked like two best friends just relaxing and having a fun conversation while checking out sports together. How cute are they?

We last got to see the two together back in May, when Barack visited Kensington Palace to discuss mental health, conservation, and support for veterans. The former president also offered his condolences to the victims of the horrific attack that occurred in Manchester that month.

