Trump Pushed His Way to the Front of NATO Leaders Because of Course He Did
Donald Trump
The Israeli Ambassador's Cringe Face Says It All After Trump's Middle East Gaffe
Opinion
Congresswoman Won't Back Down When Betsy DeVos Refuses to Defend LGBTQ Students
Politics
Obama's Former Photographer Artfully Shades Trump With Michelle and Barack Hand-Holding Photo

Donald Trump Pushes Prime Minister NATO Summit

Trump Pushed His Way to the Front of NATO Leaders Because of Course He Did


President Trump has made it abundantly clear that he likes to constantly assert his dominance. Sometimes, he uses his handshakes to do that. Now, he's chosen to push other world leaders out of the way to simply be at the front of a group.

As Trump toured NATO headquarters in Brussels on May 25, he appears to push Prime Minister of Montenegro, Dusko Marković, aside. Watch a clip of the moment ahead.


Some people couldn't believe the President acted in such a manner.


Trump's speech to NATO leaders drew even more criticism, as the president refused to pledge support to Article 5, a section in the NATO charter that states "an attack against one Ally is considered as an attack against all Allies." Trump also told NATO nations that they aren't meeting "their financial obligations" to the alliance. World leaders appeared not to take his speech well.

It's bizarre to see the president "congratulate" one world leader for a brutal drug war, while also criticizing the country's allies.

Image Source: Getty / Pool
OpinionWorld NewsPoliticsDigital LifeDonald Trump
