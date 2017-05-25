Trump Pushed His Way to the Front of NATO Leaders Because of Course He Did



President Trump has made it abundantly clear that he likes to constantly assert his dominance. Sometimes, he uses his handshakes to do that. Now, he's chosen to push other world leaders out of the way to simply be at the front of a group.

As Trump toured NATO headquarters in Brussels on May 25, he appears to push Prime Minister of Montenegro, Dusko Marković, aside. Watch a clip of the moment ahead.

WATCH: Pres. Trump places his hand on a fellow NATO leader and moves him aside to return to the front of the group of leaders in Brussels. pic.twitter.com/p2PNAKHwKR — NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) May 25, 2017





@NBCNightlyNews He is so embarrassing-he is a man child. — Pamela (@Enviroscience73) May 25, 2017

Some people couldn't believe the President acted in such a manner.





Trump's speech to NATO leaders drew even more criticism, as the president refused to pledge support to Article 5, a section in the NATO charter that states "an attack against one Ally is considered as an attack against all Allies." Trump also told NATO nations that they aren't meeting "their financial obligations" to the alliance. World leaders appeared not to take his speech well.

ADVERTISEMENT

The faces here on these European leaders as Trump talks at NATO pic.twitter.com/7SMfQ8kSyL — Colin Jones (@colinjones) May 25, 2017





It's bizarre to see the president "congratulate" one world leader for a brutal drug war, while also criticizing the country's allies.