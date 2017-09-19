 Skip Nav
President Trump, a 70-Year-Old Man, Still Hasn't Figured Out How to Shake Someone's Hand

Now that we're firmly into Donald Trump's presidency, it's becoming increasingly clear that the president has one huge problem (and it's not the size of his hands). Donald Trump, who is 70-years-old, has not mastered the art of a handshake.

During a press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, as one example, Trump proved once again that he has absolutely no idea how to shake someone's hand. The bizarre interaction — which could be more accurately described as handholding, since it lasted nearly 20 seconds — is not the first time Trump has exhibited his odd technique. He also tortured Kanye, then-Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, and Peter Thiel. We've got the receipts ahead.

