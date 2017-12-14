17 Trends Facebook Thinks Will Go Mainstream in 2018

As we prepare to say goodbye (and good riddance) to 2017, it's hard not to get introspective about the year that was. Be it the heady highs of the Women's March to the lowest lows of widespread natural disasters, a lot happened this year that will inform just how it is that we tackle what's to come in 2018 — and thankfully, the good people over at Facebook have been keeping close watch on what the next 12 months might have to offer.

On Dec. 13, Facebook IQ — the insights and marketing division of the social media giant — released its annual Topics and Trends Report documenting all the things that the company feels will go mainstream in the year ahead. In other words, they've given us our first look at what to expect starting on Jan. 1 — and ahead, we've shared some of the most insightful trends that Facebook thinks will become a mainstay in our everyday lives. From female empowerment to the ever-quickening rise of AR, this is what Facebook's crystal ball has to say about 2018.