All of the New Apple Gadgets For 2017 — And How Much Each Will Cost
Let's Talk About "White People Facing the Most Discrimination" and Other Insane Trump Voter Fallacies
This 2013 Beats by Dre Commercial Starring Colin Kaepernick Is Eerily Prescient
The 13 Best AR Apps and Games You Need to Download Right Now

Augmented reality – or AR, as it's more commonly known – is one of those things that lots of people talk about but very few actually understand. Aside from being the phrase that was (loosely) used to denote the real-life component of Pokémon Go and to describe the 3D bitmoji that now live in Snapchat, it's the underlying technology that allows you to mash up real life and the imaginary by simply pointing your phone's camera lens at the world around you. And with the release of Apple's iOS 11, the ability to use it comes standard on every Apple device – and it's high time we all start using the rad new technology we've got at our fingertips more often.

To help you out a bit, we've tested a whole lot of the app offerings in the App Store in to come up with the very best in AR apps and games that are available to download right now. Ahead, click through 13 of these delightfully future-forward apps – all of which will help you get cracking on being the first of your friends to master the latest in ubercool tech.

CARROT Weather
Dubface
Fitness AR
Giphy World
HoloGrid Monster Battle
IKEA Place
AR MeasureKit
Paint Space AR
Stack AR
The Machines
Thyng
Vuforia Chalk
World Brush
