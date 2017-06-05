Funny #ThingsThatLeaveBritainReeling Tweets
Brits Respond to the Suggestion "Britain Is Reeling" in Exactly the Way You'd Imagine
Following the attack on Saturday in London Bridge, the New York Times ran a story with a headline that suggested the nation was "reeling" following this and the other recent attacks in Manchester and Westminster. Unsurprisingly, Brits were quick to respond on twitter with typically dry wit, questioning the use of such a strong word.
This sort of hyped-up headline does the terrorists' job for them. UK isn't "reeling" @nytimes pic.twitter.com/KKesMHHIFY
The hashtag #ThingsThatLeaveBritainReeling quickly began to trend, with people sharing their own ideas of the kind of things that would really leave Brits reeling. They include the weather, tea, and manners, but none of them involve letting the actions of a few extremists leave a lasting mark on such a strong, resilient city. Here are just a few of the best contributions.
Shrinking boxes of quality street #ThingsThatLeaveBritainReeling pic.twitter.com/BO9lxKgNcv
People who sit next to you on an empty bus #ThingsThatLeaveBritainReeling pic.twitter.com/TRY10ERtbj
#ThingsThatLeaveBritainReeling "To kick off today's meeting, let's all share a fun fact about ourselves"
Knowing you're walking in the wrong direction & having to tut & check your watch/phone before changing course #ThingsThatLeaveBritainReeling
Rumours of an actor you don't like becoming the 13th Doctor. #ThingsThatLeaveBritainReeling
#thingsthatleavebritainreeling
Post bank holiday confusion about which day to put the bins out
Running out of tea ☕️ #ThingsThatLeaveBritainReeling pic.twitter.com/APNwtmI1Fq
Two consecutive days of sunshine #ThingsThatLeaveBritainReeling
Someone standing ambiguously near the back of a queue, but not quite in it.#ThingsThatLeaveBritainReeling
The rising cost of Freddos #ThingsThatLeaveBritainReeling
National shortage of chocolate digestives #ThingsThatLeaveBritainReeling pic.twitter.com/UEmMVSQEEs
#ThingsThatLeaveBritainReeling when someone mishears your name only for you to have to accept you will now be forever known by your new name pic.twitter.com/9VvcjmHiDY
