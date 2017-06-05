 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Brits Respond to the Suggestion "Britain Is Reeling" in Exactly the Way You'd Imagine
Digital Life
The Latest Social Media Challenge Is a Game Everyone Played as a Kid
Ivanka Trump
The Irony of Ivanka Trump Expressing Support For the LGBTQ Community
Donald Trump
Bernie Sanders Can't Keep It Together After Hearing Trump Applaud Universal Health Care

Funny #ThingsThatLeaveBritainReeling Tweets

Brits Respond to the Suggestion "Britain Is Reeling" in Exactly the Way You'd Imagine

Following the attack on Saturday in London Bridge, the New York Times ran a story with a headline that suggested the nation was "reeling" following this and the other recent attacks in Manchester and Westminster. Unsurprisingly, Brits were quick to respond on twitter with typically dry wit, questioning the use of such a strong word.

The hashtag #ThingsThatLeaveBritainReeling quickly began to trend, with people sharing their own ideas of the kind of things that would really leave Brits reeling. They include the weather, tea, and manners, but none of them involve letting the actions of a few extremists leave a lasting mark on such a strong, resilient city. Here are just a few of the best contributions.

Image Source: Getty / Dan Kitwood
Join the conversation
LOLMemesTwitterLondonNews
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Humor
by Brittney Stephens
Mark Zuckerberg Harvard Commencement Speech 2017
Donald Trump
Facebook's CEO Tells Graduates to "Create a Renewed Sense of Purpose"
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Seahorse Nail Inspiration
Nails
29+ Seahorse Manicures That Will Rival Mermaids and Unicorns
by Tori-Crowther
Queen Elizabeth II Statement About Manchester Concert Attack
The Royals
How the Royal Family Is Spreading Hope Following the Manchester Concert Attack
by Kelsie Gibson
Gregg Allman Dead
Gregg Allman
Music Legend Gregg Allman Dies at 69
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest News
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds