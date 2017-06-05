Brits Respond to the Suggestion "Britain Is Reeling" in Exactly the Way You'd Imagine

Following the attack on Saturday in London Bridge, the New York Times ran a story with a headline that suggested the nation was "reeling" following this and the other recent attacks in Manchester and Westminster. Unsurprisingly, Brits were quick to respond on twitter with typically dry wit, questioning the use of such a strong word.

This sort of hyped-up headline does the terrorists' job for them. UK isn't "reeling" @nytimes pic.twitter.com/KKesMHHIFY — Robert Harris (@Robert___Harris) June 4, 2017

The hashtag #ThingsThatLeaveBritainReeling quickly began to trend, with people sharing their own ideas of the kind of things that would really leave Brits reeling. They include the weather, tea, and manners, but none of them involve letting the actions of a few extremists leave a lasting mark on such a strong, resilient city. Here are just a few of the best contributions.

People who sit next to you on an empty bus #ThingsThatLeaveBritainReeling pic.twitter.com/TRY10ERtbj — Rebecca Wright (@bex2188) June 4, 2017

#ThingsThatLeaveBritainReeling "To kick off today's meeting, let's all share a fun fact about ourselves" — Sarah (@byalondongirl) June 4, 2017

Knowing you're walking in the wrong direction & having to tut & check your watch/phone before changing course #ThingsThatLeaveBritainReeling — Craig. (@ContrarianCraig) June 4, 2017

Rumours of an actor you don't like becoming the 13th Doctor. #ThingsThatLeaveBritainReeling — Gavin Winters (@GavinWinters) June 4, 2017

#thingsthatleavebritainreeling

Post bank holiday confusion about which day to put the bins out — Kevin Johns (@Berlinseshdmtv) June 4, 2017

Two consecutive days of sunshine #ThingsThatLeaveBritainReeling — elPedro (@AngryPete666) June 4, 2017

Someone standing ambiguously near the back of a queue, but not quite in it.#ThingsThatLeaveBritainReeling — SadfaceOtter (@SadFaceOtter) June 4, 2017

The rising cost of Freddos #ThingsThatLeaveBritainReeling — Jordan West (@West_J_Ok) June 4, 2017