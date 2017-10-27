 Skip Nav
The Best Halloween Features You Can Find in Your Favorite Apps Right Now

Halloween is upon us, and while you may have already finalized your best-ever costume and planned out every evening from now until November, chances are you probably haven't spent a whole lot of time figuring out what your favorite apps are doing to get in on the fun. The good news? We've spent a whole lot of time figuring out exactly what features are appearing on our phones and devices, and we've broken it all down just for you.

Ahead you'll find a rundown of the best of the best that Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Lyft, and Uber have to offer. From filters to games to promotions and more, we've got you covered – and promise you won't miss a single one of those limited-time-only goodies that will disappear just as quickly as they came.

Facebook
Snapchat
Instagram
Lyft
Uber
