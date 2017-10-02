 Skip Nav
Las Vegas Shooting 2017
Woman Who Witnessed Las Vegas Shooting Says It Was an "Out of Body" Experience
Las Vegas Shooting 2017
Gabby Giffords Reacts to Las Vegas Shooting: "We Must Stop This"
Las Vegas
At Least 58 Dead, More Than 500 Injured in Deadliest Mass Shooting in Modern US History

Hillary Clinton on Las Vegas Mass Shooting October 2017

Hillary Clinton Says "Our Grief Isn't Enough," Slams NRA After Las Vegas Shooting

In the wake of the mass shooting in Las Vegas that left at least 58 people dead and more than 500 wounded on Oct. 1, Hillary Clinton offered her condolences to those affected and issued a call to action against the largest gun advocacy group in the country, the NRA.

"Las Vegas, we are grieving with you—the victims, those who lost loved ones, the responders, & all affected by this cold-blooded massacre," the former presidential candidate and secretary of state wrote on Twitter. "The crowd fled at the sound of gunshots. Imagine the deaths if the shooter had a silencer, which the NRA wants to make easier to get."

Clinton was referring to the fact that survivors of the Las Vegas shooting knew to seek shelter after hearing gunshots ring out across the Strip, something that would not have happened had the shooter used a silencer. The House is set to vote on legislation this week that includes a provision that would deregulate the sale of silencers.

The former first lady also addressed the limitations of "thoughts and prayers," encouraging her followers to take a stand against the NRA in order to prevent future violent acts — regardless of political views or previous stances. "Our grief isn't enough," Clinton wrote. "We can and must put politics aside, stand up to the NRA, and work together to try to stop this from happening again."

Image Source: Getty / Mark Makela
Las Vegas Shooting 2017Gun ViolenceUS NewsPoliticsHillary Clinton
