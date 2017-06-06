 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
This New Feature Coming to iOS 11 Will Make Typing So Much Easier
Women's Health
Female Entrepreneurs Are Making Innovative Products For Your Period
Popsugar Pride
How a Moving Fan Letter Finally Convinced Me to Come Out of the Closet
Books
11 Books Written by or About Refugees to Add to Your Summer Reading List

How Do I Use the One-Handed Keyboard on the iPhone?

This New Feature Coming to iOS 11 Will Make Typing So Much Easier

With every iOS release, Apple somehow manages to downplay some of the more useful features coming to the iPhone. The company did it again with the reveal of iOS 11 at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) keynote on June 5. While iOS 11 will arrive with plenty of flashy features, it'll also finally have a one-handed keyboard.

The one-handed keyboard, which has existed on the iPhone since iOS 8 but wasn't easily accessible, is coming to iPhone in the Fall and is called QuickType Keyboard. To access it, you'll need to touch and hold down the emoji icon on your keyboard and choose the one-handed typing option. You'll then see your keyboard move to your thumb.

Related
The Newest iPad Pro Might Be the Best One Yet

The feature will most likely bring relief to people who use the iPhone's bigger models (like the iPhone 7 Plus) and have smaller hands. And though the QuickType Keyboard isn't a swipe-to-type keyboard, which does make on-the-go typing easier, it's definitely a step toward that.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Diggy Lloyd
Product Credit: Marissa Webb Top, Tome Pants, Rachel Comey Bag
Join the conversation
IOS 11Tech TipsIOSWWDCiPhoneDigital LifeApple
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Travel
Here's What to Do If You Miss Your Flight Connection
by Hilary White
Boy Uses Siri to Call Ambulance For Mom
Digital Life
A 4-Year-Old Boy Used Siri to Save His Mom's Life
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Apps For Outdoor Photography
Tech Tips
7 Apps Perfect For Outdoor Photography
by Ashley Paige
What Not to Post on Facebook
Tech Tips
6 Things You Should Never Post on Facebook
by Lisette Mejia
How to Stay Off Your Phone
Tech Tips
Master a Digital Detox With This Easy Plan
by Lisette Mejia
From Our Partners
Latest News
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds