A New "Interview" Claims Ivanka Trump Took a Stand Against Her Dad — Except She Didn't



The latest issue of US Weekly boldly imagined a world where Ivanka Trump does not agree with her father's political decisions and defiantly resists them. The only problem? It's all unconfirmed.

On June 7, the tabloid magazine released their latest cover featuring a close-up shot of the assistant to the president. The headline states, "Ivanka Takes a Stand: Why I Disagree With My Dad." Though the headline is in first person, US Weekly did not interview Trump at all for the story. Instead, the magazine simply pulled quotes from an undisclosed source and other interviews in Harper's Bazaar and The New York Times.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to's unnamed source, Trump frequently argues with the president. "She has battled the 70-year-old about everything from LGBT rights to the North American Free Trade Agreement." The interview then alleges that she was particularly upset by his recent decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement . "A source close to Ivanka says she was disappointed by his decision, but she's learned to take such defeats in stride."

Following the reveal of the story, Twitter nearly erupted with laughter. Many people expressed a belief that the pseudo-interview was a calculated move to improve her image.

Why My Brand Disagrees With My Dad's Brand https://t.co/1fTCt5egAu — James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) June 7, 2017





US Weekly wants us to believe that Ivanka isn't like her dad.



The majority of Americans react: pic.twitter.com/QD4KKFjfI1 — Doctor #Covfefe (@ShomahKhoobi) June 7, 2017





To be clear: Ivanka isn't participating in this (even though the cover uses the first person). But Us has stake in her continued celebrity — Anne Helen Petersen (@annehelen) June 7, 2017





Others online reveled in the ridiculousness of the phrase "Why I Disagree With My Dad," and used it to launch a new onslaught of entertaining memes that will keep everyone laughing until the next one emerges.

Why I Disagree With My Dad was the subject line of the email I wrote my mom about why my parents should unground me in 9th grade — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) June 7, 2017





WHY I DISAGREE WITH MY DAD pic.twitter.com/XWsCpCB0Re — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) June 7, 2017





WHY I DISAGREE WITH MY DAD pic.twitter.com/XedA1A9bav — Morgan Evans (@totallymorgan) June 7, 2017





"Why I Disagree With My Dad" pic.twitter.com/39C0h5uvdX — Sarah Lerner (@SarahLerner) June 7, 2017



