A New "Interview" Claims Ivanka Trump Took a Stand Against Her Dad — Except She Didn't
Ivanka Trump US Weekly Backlash June 2017

A New "Interview" Claims Ivanka Trump Took a Stand Against Her Dad — Except She Didn't


The latest issue of US Weekly boldly imagined a world where Ivanka Trump does not agree with her father's political decisions and defiantly resists them. The only problem? It's all unconfirmed.

On June 7, the tabloid magazine released their latest cover featuring a close-up shot of the assistant to the president. The headline states, "Ivanka Takes a Stand: Why I Disagree With My Dad." Though the headline is in first person, US Weekly did not interview Trump at all for the story. Instead, the magazine simply pulled quotes from an undisclosed source and other interviews in Harper's Bazaar and The New York Times.

According to US Weekly's unnamed source, Trump frequently argues with the president. "She has battled the 70-year-old about everything from LGBT rights to the North American Free Trade Agreement." The interview then alleges that she was particularly upset by his recent decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement. "A source close to Ivanka says she was disappointed by his decision, but she's learned to take such defeats in stride."

Following the reveal of the story, Twitter nearly erupted with laughter. Many people expressed a belief that the pseudo-interview was a calculated move to improve her image.




Others online reveled in the ridiculousness of the phrase "Why I Disagree With My Dad," and used it to launch a new onslaught of entertaining memes that will keep everyone laughing until the next one emerges.





Image Source: Getty / Brendan Smialowski
