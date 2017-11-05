Paul Manafort's House Cold Open SNL Skit Video
SNL Tackles Both Paul Manafort and Harvey Weinstein in 1 Brutal Takedown
Saturday Night Live wasted no time tackling the week's biggest news stories, most notably the indictment of Trump's campaign manager Paul Manafort and disgraced film producer and former film executive Harvey Weinstein. In the brutal yet hilarious cold open, Alec Baldwin reprises his role as President Donald Trump while comedian Alex Moffat portrays a "suspicious" Manafort, who finds himself in hot water, literally. Watch the five-minute skit above to see what happens when Trump grills Manafort over his loyalty, and listen closely for the ingenious dig at Trump and Weinstein that will surely make your jaw drop.