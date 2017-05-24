 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Pope Francis Wasn't Shy About Sharing His Climate-Change Message With Trump
World News
FOX News Anchor Defends Obama When a Former Trump Adviser Tries Politicizing the Manchester Attack
Politics
Obama's Former Photographer Artfully Shades Trump With Michelle and Barack Hand-Holding Photo
Donald Trump
The Israeli Ambassador's Cringe Face Says It All After Trump's Middle East Gaffe

Pope Francis on Climate Change

Pope Francis Wasn't Shy About Sharing His Climate-Change Message With Trump

Pope Francis has long warned of climate change's inevitability and its perils. Given the pope's outspoken advocacy for a global, proactive response to climate change, his meeting with noted climate-change denier President Donald Trump was bound to be enlightening (at least for one party). When they met on May 24, the pope's ceremonial gift to Trump made his message abundantly clear — and he didn't have to say a word; Pope Francis gave Trump a copy of his 2015 encyclical on the environment.

Back in June 2015, the pope made history by becoming the first pontiff to speak publicly on climate change. But he didn't just comment on the global crisis; Pope Francis called for a unified response to the man-made phenomenon. In the 192-page encyclical (an essay sent to bishops), Laudato Si, Pope Francis encouraged a partnership with science and religion to find solutions to what he described as human-driven climate change.

According to the pope, climate change "represents one of the principal challenges facing humanity in our day." He elaborated on that thought, delivering his most explicit criticism of countries that exacerbate the problem to no end. "It represents one of the principal challenges facing humanity in our day. Its worst impact will probably be felt by developing countries in coming decades," the pope wrote. "Many of the poor live in areas particularly affected by phenomena related to warming, and their means of subsistence are largely dependent on natural reserves and ecosystemic services such as agriculture, fishing, and forestry."

Related
Pope Francis Urges World to Accept Immigrants and "Discarded People" in TED Talk

ADVERTISEMENT

In his essay, Pope Francis also decried the politicization of climate science and the lack of international response. "Politics must not be subject to the economy, nor should the economy be subject to the dictate of an efficiency-driven paradigm of technocracy," the pope wrote. "Today, in view of the common good, there is urgent need for politics and economics to enter into a frank dialogue in the service of life, especially human life."

Trump's administration has already attacked environmental protections implemented by several previous presidents in favor of the fossil-fuel industry. His Environmental Protection Agency administrator, Scott Pruitt, has iterated that the department will not study climate science, nor will it employ scientists who advocate for a response. Pruitt himself has a colorful history of denying climate change's existence.

It's strange to think we live in a world where Leonardo DiCaprio is more receptive and engaged with global warming than the president of the United States.

Image Source: Getty / ALESSANDRA TARANTINO
Join the conversation
US NewsPope FrancisWorld NewsClimate ChangePoliticsDonald Trump
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Manchester Attack
by Lauren Levy
Trump Disney World Hall of Presidents
Donald Trump
by Hilary White
Billy Bush Quotes on Donald Trump Tape
Donald Trump
by Kelsey Garcia
Donald Trump
Surprise: Immigration Arrests Have Increased by 37 Percent Compared to Last Year
by Eleanor Sheehan
Mom's Post Asking Dads to Take Candid Photos With Kids
touching stories
Why This Mom Is Urging Dads Everywhere to "Take the God D*mn Photo"
by Victoria Messina
Pope Francis Comments on Mother of All Bombs Term
Pope Francis
Pope Francis Has Some Harsh Words About Using "Mother" to Describe a Bomb
by Eleanor Sheehan
Eva Longoria Prays With the Pope in Rome
Eva Longoria
The 1 Photo That'll Make Every Devout Catholic a Little Jealous of Eva Longoria
by Macy Daniela Martin
Pope Francis Asks Parents to Take Phones From Dinner Table
Pope Francis
Pope Francis Is Urging Parents to Keep Phones Away From the Dinner Table
by Alessia Santoro
Dear Pope Francis Children's Book
Pope Francis
Pope Answers Kids' Most Pressing Questions in Adorable New 'Dear Pope Francis' Book
by Alessia Santoro
The Pope Says Priests Can Forgive Abortion
Politics
The Pope Encourages Forgiveness For Abortions, and 4 Other Stories to Know Nov. 21
by Eleanor Sheehan
Pope Francis's Advice on Relationships
Pope Francis
The Most Surprising Advice From the Pope Is Also His Best
by Lisette Mejia
Missouri Senator's Zoo and Abortion Comments
Politics
These Male Lawmakers Joked That Women Should Go to the Zoo to Get an Abortion
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest News
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds