The 9 Travel Gifts Perfect For Anyone Who's F*cking Terrified of Flying

There is so much about the holiday season that I look forward to each year: eggnog, time with loved ones, presents, and of course, more eggnog. But getting on a plane to reach my holiday destination? That is my worst f*cking nightmare. Thanks to an irrational fear of even the lightest turbulence and severe anxiety about heights, airplanes are my personal version of hell.

But despite being completely petrified at the thought of getting on a plane, I'm still able to continue traveling by air thanks to a small arsenal of products that keep me from screaming in sheer terror relatively calm. If someone on your shopping list also happens to deal with flight-related anxiety, I highly recommend picking up a few of the comforting products ahead (some of which I personally swear by) this holiday season. And if all else fails, feel free to order them a strong drink or two during your next journey through the skies together.

Clarins Relax Body Treatment Oil
Noise-Canceling Headphones
The Magic Weighted Blanket in Luxurious Soft Chenille
Sofia Cashmere Eyelashes Eyemask
Alex and Ani Amethyst Pendulum Necklace
Flying Without Fear: Effective Strategies to Get You Where You Need to Go
Charlotte's Web Hemp Extract Oil
CDB-Infused Extreme Strength Rainbow Bites
Adult Coloring Book
AnxietyGift GuideMental HealthTravel
