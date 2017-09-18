The Kind Gesture 1 State Just Made Toward Dreamers Is What America Is All About

The state of Rhode Island just proved how committed it is to Dreamers, the recipients of the Deferred Action For Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. Thanks to donations from organizations and individuals, Rhode Island has more than $170,000 to use to pay for every single DACA renewal fee of any eligible Dreamer in the state. Announced by Governor Gina Raimondo on Sept. 18, the move should bring a tiny bit of relief for Rhode Island's Dreamers, though the fight for the estimated 800,000 young immigrants who use DACA is far from over.

The initiative states that any Dreamer who is eligible to apply for renewal by Oct. 5 can have their $495 DACA fee covered. The fee has to be paid every two years, every time a Dreamer reapplies for DACA.

According to the press release, the Rhode Island Foundation is "coordinating contributions and making grants to community agencies that have stepped up to do this work." Governor Raimondo believes this is one example of doing everything she and the government can to help Dreamers. "We're not going to allow $495 to stand in the way of our neighbors' dreams," Raimondo said in a press release. "Now is the time to fight for our values and take action against hatred and bigotry."

DREAMers are Rhode Islanders. They're our neighbors, classmates, friends. We're not going to allow $495 to stand in the way of their dreams. pic.twitter.com/Mlrf7ZKS4u — Gina Raimondo (@GovRaimondo) September 18, 2017





It's not the first time Raimondo has taken a stance against President Donald Trump's decision to end DACA. Following Attorney General Jeff Sessions's announcement to rescind DACA on Sept. 5, the governor quickly issued a statement thanking everything Dreamers have done and blasting Trump's choice. "For many of these Dreamers, the United States is the only home they've ever known," Raimondo said in a press release. "President Trump's plan to end DACA is nothing short of cruel, and could mean a $61.1 million hit to Rhode Island's economy. As long as I am the Governor of this state, Rhode Island will stand up for the American dream, and the Dreamers who keep it alive."

The fate of the Dreamers remains uncertain. Trump, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer reportedly discussed plans to protect Dreamers in a meeting on Sept. 13. Though there are four bills that could possibly protect Dreamers, Congress has only six months to debate and pass one.