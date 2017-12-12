 Skip Nav
7 Other Reasons Every American Should Be Worried About Alabama Senate Candidate Roy Moore

Roy Moore's Horse Sassy Parody Twitter Account

Roy Moore's Horse Inspired The Parody Twitter Account We Never Knew We Needed

On Dec. 12, as the controversial Alabama Senate seat showdown between Doug Jones and Roy Moore finally came to a head, Moore raised eyebrows (and greatly irked horse Twitter) by choosing to ride Sassy to his polling place instead of say, walking or driving a car. It's not the first time he's chosen horseback riding as his main mode of transportation, but it comes after several days of questionable decisions made on behalf of the Moore camp, namely his wife telling the world "one of our attorneys is a Jew" in rebuttal to what she called "fake news" saying she didn't "care for Jews," Moore attempting to bail out of the last weekend of campaigning by attending the Army-Navy Game in Philadelphia, and, most egregiously, a Moore spokesman saying that homosexuality was "probably" illegal before the polling places had even closed their doors.

The fate of Moore, who has faced myriad allegations of sexual misconduct and assault in recent weeks, remains to be seen — but shortly before polls closed for the day, a brand-new parody account appeared on Twitter — one that, for all intents and purposes, purported to deliver the thoughts of Moore's horse Sassy. Saying that it is exactly what we needed at this stage of the election is a dramatic understatement; instead, it gives voice to the most unwilling participant of this horse and pony show — and, naturally, it kicked off the #FreeSassy hashtag.

Below, we've pulled some of the best tweets the account has unleashed so far. And regardless of the outcome of the election, you can bet that we'll still be following this account for weeks to come — and not just because the account lists its current location as "Under Roy Moore, Alabama" (but let's be honest, we're definitely still laughing about it).

Image Source: Getty / Joe Raedle
Join the conversation
