 Skip Nav
Photography
15 Stunning Photographs For This Year's Nat Geo Nature Photo Contest
Politics
This Federal Judge Had a Brutal Rebuttal For Homophobic Business Owners
Twitter
Hillary Clinton's Response to Trump's "Crooked Hillary" Tweet Is the Ultimate Mic Drop

Roy Moore Talking About the Gay Marriage Ruling in 2016

Eternally Horrible Senate Nominee Says Gay Marriage Is "Even Worse" Than Slavery

We've warned you before about the hateful ideologies of Roy Moore, the Alabama Republican Senate nominee, but a 2016 interview that's been unearthed by Talking Points Memo sheds new light on his controversial opinions. On a podcast called Here I Stand — run by a religious conservative organization known as the Christian Emergency League — Moore suggests that legalizing same-sex marriage in the United States is "even worse" than the Dred Scott decision, an 1857 court ruling that upheld the practice of slavery. Here's the full quote for context, which you can also listen to yourself.

"In 1857, the United States Supreme Court did rule that black people were property. Of course, that contradicted the Constitution, and it took a civil war to overturn it. But this ruling in Obergefell is even worse in a sense because it forces not only people to recognize marriage other than the institution ordained of God and recognized by nearly every state in the union; it says that you now must do away with the definition of marriage and make it between two persons of the same gender."

Think it doesn't get worse? In 2015, Moore also compared the legalization of same-sex marriage to the Nuremberg trials in Germany, which sought to punish those involved in the genocide of Jewish people in World War II. "Could I do this if I were in Nuremberg, say that I was following the orders of the highest authority to kill Jews? . . . Could I say I was ordered to do so?" When reminded that the Nuremberg trials were held due to the murder of human beings and not upholding a same-sex marriage law, Moore asked, "Is there a difference?"

This is, of course, not the first time Moore has said something incendiary. In fact, this man has a long and problematic history that includes Islamophobia, offensive slurs, and inflammatory statements about 9/11. That said, this particular attitude, and his efforts to disobey the ruling, eventually led to his removal from office. Now, consider that Moore is a Senate nominee who already won a primary election. The only thing standing in his way is a Democratic nominee, and Alabama is a historically "deep red" state that did indeed go to Trump in the 2016 election. In other words, there's a real chance Moore will soon be shaping legislation in America as a member of Congress. Sleep tight, everyone!

Image Source: Getty / Mark Wilson
Join the conversation
Roy MooreLGBTQ RightsUS NewsLGBTQPolitics
Politics
9 Iconic First Lady Gowns Worth Talking About
by Sarah Wasilak
Trump Rolling Back Birth Control Mandate
opinion
In His Latest Attack on Women's Rights, Trump Rolls Back Free Birth Control Coverage
by Lindsay Miller
Old Donald Trump Tweet on NFL, Redskins, and Barack Obama
Politics
This 1 Old Trump Tweet Contradicts Everything He's Now Saying About the NFL
by Perri Konecky
Pantsuit Nation Libby Chamberlain Interview 2017
Women
The Founder of Pantsuit Nation Talks Making "Mistakes" and Meeting Hillary Clinton
by Lisa Peterson
Is OxyContin an Opioid?
Politics
Insurers Want to Stop Covering OxyContin — but Will It Help Stem the Opioid Epidemic?
by Kyle Fitzpatrick
From Our Partners
Latest News
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds