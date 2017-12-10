Not Even Santa Claus Can Explain the Absurdity That Is 2017 in This SNL Skit

Saturday Night Live got into the holiday spirit last night by bringing its very own Santa Claus (played by Kenan Thompson) to field present requests from a select few very enlightened children. First up was one kid named Tyler who asked for a dinosaur, a laser tag, and to know "What did Al Franken do?" Oh, but it didn't stop there. Another seemingly innocent kid asked if President Donald Trump was naughty or nice. Billy wondered why football players are kneeling during the national anthem. "Do they hate the troops?" he asked. Luckily, there was one kid who wanted to avoid political talk at all costs. Instead, he wanted to talk to Santa about the opioid crisis in America. Yeah, SNL went there. Watch the skit above to see how Santa and his elf (played by Kate McKinnon) explained it all.