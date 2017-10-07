 Skip Nav
Digital Life
7 Features That Finally Make the New Apple Watch Worth It
opinion
In His Latest Attack on Women's Rights, Trump Rolls Back Free Birth Control Coverage
Dogs
The Unbelievably Sad Reason You Can't Pet These Puppies in Chernobyl

Stephen Colbert Segment on Gun Control and Bump Stocks

The Weed Analogy About Gun Control Actually Makes Perfect Sense

Late-night host — and former teenage stoner — Stephen Colbert took on gun safety on the Oct. 5 episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. To make his point that we need stricter gun laws, he used a marijuana-related memory that actually illustrated the issue surprisingly well.

In the segment, Colbert took on bump stocks, which authorities say were used in the Las Vegas mass shooting. Bump stocks can be used to make semiautomatic weapons operate like automatic weapons, unleashing up to 100 rounds of ammo in seven seconds. "It's great for hunting," Colbert said, "if you've only got seven seconds to kill every animal in the forest."

Related
Jimmy Kimmel Makes an Emotional Plea For Gun Control After Las Vegas Shooting

But bump stocks are not regulated as firearms since they are technically "firearm parts." Colbert said that's "like when your parents find your bong, and you tell them, 'Hey, there's no weed in there now, so technically, that is a vase. Now if you'll excuse me, I have some Pink Floyd to listen to, can I have my vase back please?' That's based on a true story. My mom didn't know. She didn't know."

Sen. Dianne Feinstein has introduced a bill that would ban the sale of bump stocks, and in the wake of the Las Vegas mass shooting, even the NRA has said it would support more regulation of the devices.

Join the conversation
US NewsThe Late Show With Stephen ColbertGun ControlLate NightPoliticsViral VideosStephen Colbert
Stephen Colbert
Trump, Game of Thrones, and Oprah: 17 of Stephen Colbert's Best Emmys Jokes
by Quinn Keaney
Candice Bergen Talks About Going on a Date With Donald Trump
Donald Trump
Candice Bergen Tells All About Her Date With Trump: "He Was a Good-Looking Guy . . . and a Douche"
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Tucker Carlson Interviews Witch About Trump on Fox News
Donald Trump
Fox News Interviewed a Witch Who Casts Monthly Spells on Trump, Because Why Not?
by Chelsea Hassler
What Is the GOP 20-Week Abortion Ban From October 2017?
Donald Trump
by Lisa Peterson
Kate Winslet Greg James Interview About Her Single
Kate Winslet
Kate Winslet Had a Brilliant Reaction to Being Reminded About Her Music Career
by Gemma Cartwright
From Our Partners
Latest News
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds