The Weed Analogy About Gun Control Actually Makes Perfect Sense

Late-night host — and former teenage stoner — Stephen Colbert took on gun safety on the Oct. 5 episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. To make his point that we need stricter gun laws, he used a marijuana-related memory that actually illustrated the issue surprisingly well.

In the segment, Colbert took on bump stocks, which authorities say were used in the Las Vegas mass shooting. Bump stocks can be used to make semiautomatic weapons operate like automatic weapons, unleashing up to 100 rounds of ammo in seven seconds. "It's great for hunting," Colbert said, "if you've only got seven seconds to kill every animal in the forest."



But bump stocks are not regulated as firearms since they are technically "firearm parts." Colbert said that's "like when your parents find your bong, and you tell them, 'Hey, there's no weed in there now, so technically, that is a vase. Now if you'll excuse me, I have some Pink Floyd to listen to, can I have my vase back please?' That's based on a true story. My mom didn't know. She didn't know."

Sen. Dianne Feinstein has introduced a bill that would ban the sale of bump stocks, and in the wake of the Las Vegas mass shooting, even the NRA has said it would support more regulation of the devices.