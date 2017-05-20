 Skip Nav
A New Poll Suggests 48% of Americans Want President Trump Impeached

In news that will surprise no one, a new poll found that 48 percent of those who answered now support impeaching President Donald Trump. The president's current approval rating, as of a Gallup Poll on May 15, stands at just 38 percent. It's unclear whether Trump's firing of Comey, remaining entanglement with his business interests, or revealing classified information to Russia swayed people to change their minds.

The poll, conducted by Public Policy Polling, a democratic firm, spoke to 692 registered voters who were surveyed between May 12 to 14. Eighty percent of those surveyed answered questions by phone and the other 20 percent did it over the internet. In their findings, they found out how people feel about Trump:

  • 54 percent disapprove of the job Trump is doing, while 40 percent approve.
  • 43 percent believe Trump will serve his four full years as president, while 45 percent don't think he will last.
  • 38 percent "consider Trump to be honest," and 55 percent don't believe he is.
  • 48 percent support impeaching Trump and 41 percent don't.
  • 55 percent don't think he's "Made America Great Again" and 33 percent believe he has.

It's unclear whether Congress will get moving and start any proceedings to get Trump impeached, even though several prominent congresspeople are calling for it, like Representatives Al Green and Maxine Waters.

