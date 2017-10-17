In 1997 Interview, Trump Joked About Giving Princess Diana an HIV Test

In the weeks before the 2016 election, it became clear that Donald Trump had little interest in backtracking the very, very many missteps of his past. From the myriad accusations of sexual misconduct to the jaw-dropping Access Hollywood tape, we got a good long look at the deeply inappropriate way in which now-President Trump behaved in the past. And while it seemed like there would be an endless stream of reveals throughout the course of his presidency, the media has remained largely silent when it comes to Trump's absurdly vocal past — that is, until now.

On Sept. 25, an anonymous source provided Factbase with recordings and transcripts of Trump's many interviews with Howard Stern. The two appear to be friends — or at the very least, acquaintances who sought each other out for publicity purposes — and the dozen or so appearances take place between 1993 and 2015, adding up to about 20 minutes of dialogue in total. From Beyoncé to Angelina Jolie to First Lady Melania Trump, Stern and Trump discuss women in terms that are impossible to listen to without feeling sick to your stomach — but there's one segment in particular that is so stunningly vile that it's almost impossible to wrap your head around the fact that the same person who said these things now holds the highest office in America. The 1997 interview on The Howard Stern Show is really a conversation between Trump and Stern and centers on Trump's sex life in relation to the late Princess Diana.

A portion of the interview is transcribed below, and two other individuals, Robin Quivers and Kate Bohner, were present at the time and have minimal dialogue throughout. Please note that "doctor" and "test" refer to a recurring theme in Trump's appearances — Trump's penchant for requiring his sexual partners tested for HIV before engaging with them — and it probably goes without saying, but the text is borderline NSFW.

Howard Stern "Why do people think it's egotistical of you to say that you've gotten Lady Di, right? You could've gotten her, right? You could've nailed her."

Robin Quivers "Yeah, but could you have sent her to the doctor?"

Donald Trump "Of course, I don't know, maybe that one, that was a tough one."

Robin Quivers "He wouldn't answer it."

Howard Stern "Hey, Lady Di, would you go to the doctor?"

Kate Bohner "I don't think he would have asked her."

Donald Trump "Go back over to my Lexus because I have a new doctor, we wanna give you a little check up."

Howard Stern "Lady Di you would've gone out with. Not that she was not attractive."

Donald Trump "She was actually really beautiful."

Howard Stern "You think so? More beautiful than supermodels?"

Donald Trump "I thought she was supermodel beautiful. I'm telling you, I said this the other day. I said Lady Di had supermodel beauty."

Howard Stern "Really?"

Donald Trump "She had times, you know, it was interesting, she had times when she didn't look great, and sometimes you look better than anybody in the world. But she was a supermodel."

Howard Stern "I'm shocked that you say this. I can't believe it."

Donald Trump "She had the height, she had this, she had magnificent skin. She really had — she was a great beauty."

Howard Stern "And did you meet her?"

Donald Trump "She wrote me a letter."

Howard Stern "Oh, she wrote you a letter, go ahead."

Donald Trump "About a couple of months before she died, thanking me because I did a favor for something."

Howard Stern "What did you do?"

Donald Trump "Like a schmuck, I went back to work. I did — I just —"

Howard Stern "What was the favor that you did for her?"

Donald Trump "I just did her a favor. She asked me to do something, I did it, and she wrote me a really nice letter."

Howard Stern "What was the favor?"

Donald Trump "I can't tell you."

Howard Stern "Yes, you can. Please, please what was it?"

Donald Trump "It's a personal thing."

Howard Stern "Share your privates? What are you a doctor? Come on, tell me what you did, please."

Donald Trump "I did something, and then I sent her some flowers."

Howard Stern "What did you do for her?"

Donald Trump "I can't tell you."

Howard Stern "Yes, you can. Come on."

Donald Trump "But she really thanked me for the flowers more than the favor."

Howard Stern "What do you think he did for her?"

Donald Trump "I have no clue."

Howard Stern "Ever pleasured yourself to her."

Donald Trump "No, never."

In an ideal world, there would be some sort of repercussion for Trump talking about any woman like this — let alone a very famous, very well-respected woman — under any circumstance. But as he seems to be immune to responsibility, it's unlikely that these tapes being surfaced will provoke a response from Trump in any meaningful way. Instead, we have to hope that young American men aren't taking a lesson from our current president, and that at some point in the future Trump will be forced to acknowledge the real, true fact of the whole situation: this is unacceptable behavior, and it will never be considered OK.