 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Trump Says He's Treated "Unfairly" — and the Internet Reminds Him Who's Had It Worse
Digital Life
The Internet Is Having a Field Day With This Photo of Ivanka Trump's Name Tag
Donald Trump
Trump Wanted NASA to Fly Past the Moon and They Just Said "No"
Politics
What Exactly Is Single-Payer Health Care? Here's a Simple Explanation

Trump "No Politician Treated Worse" Reactions

Trump Says He's Treated "Unfairly" — and the Internet Reminds Him Who's Had It Worse

It gets a bit harder every day to keep up with President Donald Trump's latest gaffes or the next piece of information about his potential shady interactions with Russia. But the internet doesn't let anything slide by, especially when Trump makes it so easy. His latest comments to leave the internet reeling include his insistence that he's the only politician "in history" who "has been treated worse or more unfairly." He also calls the investigations into his administration's alleged ties with Russia the "single greatest witch hunt."

That first remark was made during Trump's commencement speech on May 17 to the US Coast Guard Academy. Trump offered advice to the new graduates, telling them, "Never, never, never give up. Things will work out just fine. Look at the way I've been treated lately, especially by the media. No politician in history, and I say this with great surety, has been treated worse or more unfairly. You can't let them get you down. You can't let the critics and the naysayers get in the way of your dreams." Watch a clip of his speech ahead.


Related
Did Donald Trump Plagiarize Elle Woods? Well, It Doesn't Look Good For Him

The internet immediately reminded Trump there are several politicians and leaders who were treated "worse or more unfairly."

ADVERTISEMENT






Some took the time to remind Trump of his involvement in the birther movement against former President Barack Obama.



But as more news broke on May 17, first of House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy "joking" that Vladimir Putin pays Trump and then that numerous people on Trump's team knew former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn was under investigation, the president tweeted the following:


This once again prompted another hilarious reaction from the internet, including Representative Seth Moulton from Salem, MA.




Others brought up the Obama birther movement again.



Image Source: Getty / Win McNamee
Join the conversation
MemesTwitterPoliticsDigital LifeHumorDonald Trump
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Humor
by Kelsey Garcia
Dad Tweets Funny Conversations Between Him and His Daughters
Humor
Hysterical Dad Tweets Priceless Conversations Between Him and His Daughters
by Alessia Santoro
White House Statement on North Korea Missile Test
Donald Trump
by Eleanor Sheehan
Digital Life
The Creative Way Instagram Is Starting a Conversation About Mental Health
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
NASA Denies Trump's Request For Deep-Space Flight
Donald Trump
by Eleanor Sheehan
Do I Have to Delete Uber?
Opinion
It’s Time to Kick Uber to the Curb
by Kate Jackson Sabelhaus
Does Kellyanne Conway Dislike Donald Trump?
Donald Trump
by Kelsey Garcia
Funny Memes For Millennial Moms
Humor
by Kate Schweitzer
Trader Joe's Funny Tweets
Trader Joe's
17 Impossibly Accurate Trader Joe's Tweets That Speak to Your Soul
by Erin Cullum
Chuck Schumer Smoking Reefer Meme
Humor
by Kelsey Garcia
Wendy's Year of Free Chicken Nuggets For 18 Million Retweets
Food News
This Guy Asked Wendy's For a Year of Free Chicken Nuggets — and It Worked
by Terry Carter
How to Talk to a Trump Supporter
Donald Trump
How to Change Someone's Mind When Facts Don't Work
by Nadya Agrawal
From Our Partners
Latest News
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds