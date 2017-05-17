 Skip Nav
What Exactly Is Single-Payer Health Care? Here's a Simple Explanation

Paul Ryan Family Meme

Paul Ryan Asked GOP Leaders Not to Leak a "Joke" About Putin Paying Trump and It's Now a Meme

Another day, another bombshell to rock Republican leadership. On May 17, a report from The Washington Post revealed a notable detail from a conversation between House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy and several other GOP leaders — including House Speaker Paul Ryan — that took place in June of 2016 amid the presidential campaign. The transcript shows McCarthy saying, "There's two people, I think, Putin pays: [Dana] Rohrabacher and Trump." Ryan puts an end to conversation and asks everyone to keep it secret, stating, "What's said in the family stays in the family."

Paul Ryan's spokesman Brendan Buck initially told The Washington Post the exchange "never happened." However, when The Post informed him it "would cite a recording," Buck backpedaled. "This entire year-old exchange was clearly an attempt at humor," he said. "No one believed the majority leader was seriously asserting that Donald Trump or any of our members were being paid by the Russians. What's more, the speaker and leadership team have repeatedly spoken out against Russia's interference in our election, and the House continues to investigate that activity."

Related
A New Poll Suggests 48% of Americans Want President Trump Impeached

While the Trump and Putin comment itself was the most damning line from the meeting, the internet also couldn't resist skewering Paul Ryan's mention of "family." After McCarthy makes his comment about Putin paying Trump, Ryan says, "This is an off the record. . . NO LEAKS . . . all right?!" He continues with, "This is how we know we're a real family here," and ends with, "What's said in the family stays in the family." The internet immediately piled on with jokes about family, The Godfather, and the entire situation.

ADVERTISEMENT






Members of Congress should take a cue from the White House's previous messes and realize that there will be leaks — no matter what heartwarming quote you come up with.

Image Source: Getty / Mark Wilson
