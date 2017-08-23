 Skip Nav
Nope, You're Not Crazy — Your Bitmoji on Snapchat's Snap Map Do Change

If you can't stop opening up Snapchat and checking in on Snap Map, we don't blame you. The feature, which offers a fun, instant way to check in on what your friends are up to, is quickly becoming addictive. And with Bitmoji on the map, it's hard not to check back often. The Bitmoji (now called Actionmoji) on the map will change and show up riding in cars and airplanes or taking part in activities like building a sandcastle on the beach.

The Actionmoji change depending on a variety of factors, like your location, time of day, and how fast you're traveling. Most of the time, you'll see your Actionmoji simply standing wherever you are. But if you're near an airport, you might see yourself in a plane. Driving? You'll suddenly be in a car on Snap Map as well.

3 Easy Steps to Turn Off Your Location in Snapchat's Snap Map

Ahead, see some of the Actionmoji we've spotted so far, and then try to get them yourself. And remember: you can control who can and cannot see your location on Snap Map, and if you don't open the app for a few hours, your Actionmoji will disappear off the map.

Driving in a yellow car . . .
. . . Or, a new red one!
Hanging out with friends.
Celebrating your birthday with a balloon and hat.
About to take off at the airport in a yellow plane . . .
. . . Or in a sea plane.
Taking a break with your luggage.
Hanging out at the beach . . .
. . . And building sandcastles.
Listening to music.
Rocking out at a concert or music festival.
Cruising the sea on a boat.
Traveling around on a train.
Relaxing and playing some golf.
Working up a sweat by playing tennis.
Attending a sports game.
Taking in the sights at major tourist attractions.
Sleeping at home.
Operating in Ghost Mode.
Start Slideshow
