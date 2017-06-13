From "G" to "LGBTQ" — How the Community Got Its Iconic Acronym

It's pretty common knowledge that the word "gay" originated as a term that mean "happy" or "excited." In fact, that's the primary definition listed by Merriam-Webster. According to the Encyclopedia of Homosexuality, the term "gay" wasn't widely considered to be synonymous with homosexuality until 1955, when English journalist Peter Wildblood declared it so in print. Many believe the term has circulated orally for decades before that, but this was the first time on record that someone defined "gay" as "a euphemism for an American homosexual." As time went on, "gay" for a time referred to both men and women who preferred members of their matching sex.

A long time passed before "lesbian" became directly associated with homosexual women. Well, sort of. The term actually traces back to a poet by the name of Sappho who was from the isle of Lesbos. Sappho's love poetry equally embraced men and women, and "lesbian" thus came to refer to this erotic freedom that included woman-on-woman love. This is also why the word "sapphic," in addition to referring to Sappho and her poetry, also relates to lesbians, lesbianism, and female sexuality. But when it comes to using the word "lesbian" — not as slang but instead in the context of the gay rights movement — the development is much more recent. During the feminist movements in the '60s and '70s, homosexual women embraced the term as a way to distinguish themselves from gay men. This helped women better assert their presence in the fight for gay rights, and to feel more visible in the community as a whole.