A Definitive, Ongoing List of All the People the Trump Administration Has Parted Ways With So Far

Update: On Aug. 25, it was announced that Sebastian Gorka had been forced out of his role as adviser to the White House. We've updated this post accordingly.

Original post: At this point in the Trump presidency, one fact has become incredibly clear: the former Apprentice star has no plans to stop saying "you're fired!" any time soon.

Shakeups in the White House are to be expected with any new administration (especially after the opposing party has held office for eight years), but the tumult at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue is starting to feel a whole lot less like strategic planning and a whole lot more like a Survivor-style reality show. In the month of July alone, four big-name staffers were sent packing. Countless others were put on notice, like Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, whom Donald Trump threatened in front of an audience of Boy Scouts, saying that if Price were to fail to get an Obamacare repeal through the Senate, the secretary would be told, "Tom, you're fired."

While attempting to guess who will come next on Trump's hit list is a rather futile endeavor — here's looking at you, Jeff Sessions, Jared Kushner, and Robert Mueller — what we will do is take a moment to pour one out for those who have already fallen victim to the ever-moving Trump train, both those who have been fired outright as well as those who claim to have left of their own volition. And be sure to check back here regularly, as we'll be making sure to update this page as and when the next staffer makes his or her exit.