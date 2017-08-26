 Skip Nav
Dogs
Bachelor in Paradise's Ben Zorn Has the Cutest Rottweiler You've Ever Seen
Rome
Tinkerbelle the Dog's Roman Holiday Looks Ridiculously Fun
Pet Advice
10 Pet-Friendly Hotels For Your Next Vacation
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
6 Best Dog Breeds For Families With Small Kids

It's not unusual for families to adopt a dog around the same time as having their own children. But are some dog breeds better suited for families with small children? We were recently asked that, so we reached out to Dr. Eva Radke, DVM, of the East San Rafael Veterinary Clinic in California to see what we could come up with.

There are various things to consider, according to Radke, aside from a dog just being a family-friendly breed. She recommends taking your own daily life into account. "Are you an active family who spends a lot of time hiking, running, and camping?" she asks. "Or do you tend to stay home cooking and enjoying movies? You will want to choose a dog whose temperament, size, and energy level best matches your family."

At the end of the day, it's also important to remember that your dog is just that: a dog. "Even the gentlest-mannered dog is still an animal with her own set of instincts and ways to express herself," Radke said. She suggests you never leave your small children unattended with the dog, just in case, and always supervise them when they're together. Your pup may always tolerate the ear and tail tugs from your kid, but you don't want to run the risk of the dog snapping one day when you aren't paying attention.

Scroll through to find six dog breeds Radke said are best suited for families, based on each breed's typical personality traits.

Mutts
Bulldogs
Boxers
Doodles
Golden Retrievers
Labrador Retrievers
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Family LifeLittle KidsBabiesDogs
Join The Conversation
Babies
6 Baby Food Delivery Kits That Will Make Your Life So Much Easier
by Murphy Moroney
Differences Between First and Second Baby
Little Kids
The Hysterical Differences Between Your First and Second Child
by Lauren Levy
Pet-Friendly Vacations
Pet Advice
10 Pet-Friendly Hotels For Your Next Vacation
by Hedy Phillips
Family Movies Coming Out in 2017
Family Life
14 Family Movies Coming to Theaters in 2017
by Alessia Santoro
Tinkerbelle the Dog in Rome
Rome
Tinkerbelle the Dog's Roman Holiday Looks Ridiculously Fun
by Tinkerbelle The Dog
From Our Partners
Latest Dogs, Cats, and Other Pets
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds