The Pros and Cons of All-Inclusive Resorts

Unlimited. What a great word. It's a word that sings in my ears, especially while planning a vacation. Beachside margaritas, moonlit meals, snacks around the clock, and an assortment of activities that cater to anyone and everyone, all included in the price of a hotel stay? Well, that's enough to send most of us sprinting for our closets, pulling our luggage down from the highest shelf, and begin packing our bags immediately. But there is a lot to consider when planning a vacation. While all-inclusive hotel experiences offer many perks, there are also drawbacks to staying behind the gated walls of a resort that literally has it all.

Disclaimer: I have stayed in five-star luxury all-inclusive resorts in Southeast Asia. These resorts are either positioned perfectly within city limits or nestled away deep in the jungle. They often come with personal butler service, offering delectable cuisine and outstanding amenities, but they also do not come cheap. This post strictly compares the pros and cons of the countless all-inclusives that line the ocean in the Caribbean and other popular beach destinations.

Pros

: When you plan a vacation, going over budget is an easy thing to do. Not only do you need to take into consideration hotel and flight costs, but also you must consider how much money you plan to spend once your feet hit the ground at your chosen destination. You need to set aside money for food, activities, shopping, and souvenirs. Booking all-inclusive eliminates worries of breaking the bank. Once the purchase button is pressed, you know how much your vacation will cost. Many packages even include airfare, making the deal that much sweeter. Good For First-Time Travelers: New to traveling and nervous about planning a vacation on your own? Going all-inclusive is a perfect option. Simply book your dates, board that plane, and upon arrival, you will realize you never have to leave the resort. All-inclusive hotels come in all shapes and sizes. Some are family-friendly, while others are strictly for adults and couples. Find the one that suits your needs and rest assured the only thing you will worry about is how to split your time between relaxation and action-packed activities.

Cons

: It is beyond easy to get wrapped up in the amenities of your resort, so there's a good chance you may never leave the property's limits. You may have an amazing experience and go home saying you loved, for example, the Dominican Republic. However, the reality is, you never really saw the Dominican Republic. You never ate true Dominican cuisine or interacted with locals other than the staff at your hotel. You didn't love the Dominican Republic, you loved your resort. Once you experience a few all-inclusive resorts, they all start to feel the same, regardless of whether you're in the Bahamas or Mexico. If you always stay all-inclusive, eventually it feels like you could be anywhere. The Fine Print: Read the fine print. Although your resort is all-inclusive, not everything is actually included. Every resort has its own list of amenities that come at an extra cost, but keep an eye out for things like off-property excursions, spa treatments, and motorized water sports. You might also find that many of these resorts charge an additional fee for the use of WiFi, telephone services, laundry, and certain top-shelf liquors. Before you book, make sure you fully understand what you're getting for your money and decide if the included amenities are worth it. Most of the time they are . . . but WiFi? Come on!

What to Do If You Go

You might think that all-inclusive resorts are perfect for you. Alternatively, you might think not in a million years. However, if you're smart about it, you can really experience the best of both worlds.