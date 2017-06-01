5 Resorts You Should Stay at on Maui

If you're looking for a tropical destination that doesn't require a passport or learning a foreign language, you can't beat Hawaii. It's especially lovely this time of year, as travelers are looking to escape the chilly Winter temps of the mainland for a warm vacation of sunbathing and Mai Tais. I've visited most of the Hawaiian islands, and Maui is my personal favorite for its low-key vibe and gorgeous beaches. Choosing an island is one thing, but where should you stay once you're there? Here are some POPSUGAR editor-approved resorts along with pros and cons for each.