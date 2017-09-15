 Skip Nav
Even the Most High-Maintenance Travelers Will Want to Stay at AutoCamp

If you prefer staying at hotels over camping, you get the best of both worlds at Autocamp. This luxurious campsite takes glamping to a whole new level with its urban Airstream trailers offered at each of its two California locations: Russian River in the heart of Sonoma Wine Country (90 minutes from San Francisco) and Santa Barbara. The Russian River spot even offers fully equipped canvas tents that even the most reluctant campers won't mind staying overnight.

Here's how the two differ in their amenities:

Russian River

  • Hotel bedding, linens, and towels
  • Boutique bath products
  • Spa-inspired bathrooms with walk-in showers
  • Modern clubhouse
  • Indoor and outdoor fire pit lounges
  • Quiet areas for relaxing
  • Shop with beer and wine
  • Lawn games
  • Wi-Fi
  • Bikes

Santa Barbara

  • Luxury pillowtop mattresses, down comforters, and soft pillows
  • Boutique bath products
  • Spa robes and towels
  • Bathtubs
  • Flatscreen TV and cable
  • Audio sound system
  • Patio with lounge chairs
  • Beach cruisers
  • Electric BBQ
  • Basic cookware, dishes, and utensils
  • Filtered water and complimentary tea

Luxury does come at a cost, however. Nightly rates for the Russian River location looked to be around $250 to $425 for Airstreams (at the time of booking) and $159 for tents, while Santa Barbara's prices are a little lower, ranging around $227 to $335. You could argue that you can find hotels for cheaper, but it's really the entire experience you're paying for, which appears to be pretty worthwhile. Just take a look at the photos!

