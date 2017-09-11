 Skip Nav
These 42 Disney Quotes Are So Perfect They'll Make You Cry

We never realized when we were kids just how deep Disney movies are. We were more concerned with the silly songs, hilarious sidekicks, and princesses finding their happily ever afters. But there are some seriously moving moments in so many Disney movies and lines that are incredibly inspirational. We've rounded up Disney quotes that will move you, motivate you, and make you want even more!

"The past can hurt. But the way I see it, you can either run from it, or learn from it." — Rafiki, The Lion King
"Remember you’re the one who can fill the world with sunshine." — Snow White, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
"The flower that blooms in adversity is the most rare and beautiful of all." — The Emperor, Mulan
"You don't have time to be timid. You must be bold and daring." — Lumière, Beauty and the Beast
"Even miracles take a little time." — Fairy Godmother, Cinderella
"You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think." — Christopher Robin, Winnie the Pooh
"If watching is all you're gonna do, then you're gonna watch your life go by without ya." — Laverne, The Hunchback of Notre Dame
"Our fate lives within us; you only have to be brave enough to see it." — Merida, Brave
"Hakuna matata." — Timon and Pumbaa, The Lion King
"Sometimes the right path is not the easiest one." — Grandmother Willow, Pocahontas
"A true hero isn't measured by the size of his strength, but by the strength of his heart." — Zeus, Hercules
"Always let your conscience be your guide." — Jiminy Cricket, Pinocchio
"To infinity and beyond." — Buzz Lightyear, Toy Story
"The very things that hold you down are going to lift you up." — Timothy Mouse, Dumbo
"The only way to get what you want in this world is through hard work." — Tiana, The Princess and the Frog
"When there's a smile in your heart, there's no better time to start. Think of all the joy you'll find, when you leave the world behind and bid your cares goodbye. You can fly." — Peter Pan, Peter Pan
"If you walk the footsteps of a stranger, you'll learn things you never knew you never knew." — Pocahontas, Pocahontas
"Beauty is found within." — Narrator, Beauty and the Beast
"Like so many things, it is not what's outside, but what is inside that counts." — Merchant, Aladdin
"If you keep on believing, the dream that you wish will come true." — Cinderella, Cinderella
"Life is a journey to be experienced, not a problem to be solved." — Pooh, Winnie the Pooh
"If you focus on what you left behind, you will never see what lies ahead." — Gusteau, Ratatouille
"Giving up is for rookies." — Philoctetes, Hercules
"Let it go." — Elsa, Frozen
"It's up to you how far you’ll go. If you don't try, you'll never know." — Merlin, The Sword in the Stone
"Most everyone's mad here." — Cheshire Cat, Alice in Wonderland
"All it takes is faith and trust." — Peter Pan, Peter Pan
"Sometimes we only see how people are different from us. But if you look hard enough, you can see how much we're all alike." — Jasmine, Aladdin
"I am on my way. I can go the distance! I don't care how far. Somehow I'll be strong, I know. Every mile will be worth my while. I would go most anywhere to find where I belong." — Hercules, Hercules
