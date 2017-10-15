 Skip Nav
23 Halloween Products We Need From Paper Source ASAP

If there's one thing we can rely on, it's Paper Source to deliver the cutest seasonal products. The stationery and gift store seriously delivered with its Halloween items this year from adorable cards to cool decor. Whether you're a DIYer or in need of some fun party decorations, you'll want to add all 23 of these items to your cart. See them ahead!

Ceramic Pumpkin Candle ($27)
Trick or Treat Garland ($19)
Silver Metallic Skull Candle ($10)
Mini Witch Party Hats ($12)
Happy Halloween Chalk Card ($6)
Mini Hedgehog with Witch Hat ($15)
Cavallini The Skull Wrapping Paper ($5)
Skull Glass with Straw ($10)
Ghost You're My Boo Halloween Card ($6)
Skull Ice Molds ($14)
Pumpkin Stamp ($9)
Halloween Balloons ($6)
Hollo Skeleton Garland ($10)
Ghost Napkins ($8)
Cute Black Cat Stamp ($7)
Boos it Up Flex Cups ($13)
Halloween Characters Washi Tape ($5)
Halloween Confetti Nail Polish ($10)
Stack the Bones ($25)
Ghost String Lights ($13)
You're Sweet Candy Corn Card ($6)
Halloween Wreath Kit ($20)
Halloween Photo Props Kit ($17)
