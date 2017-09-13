 Skip Nav
Leave Your Clothes at Home When You Visit These Beautiful Nude Beaches

Being nude is just oh-so freeing. There are beautiful beaches across the world where nudity is completely welcome, and in some countries, there are entire communities dedicated to naturalism. Paris even boasts a public park where you can let it all hang out. While the US isn't quite as liberal with nudity as places like Europe, there are still some beachfront areas where going au naturel is legal. Scroll through for seven of the best beach spots to be free.

Haulover Beach, Florida
Hippie Hollow, Texas
Kehena Beach, Hawaii
Black's Beach, California
Gunnison Beach, New Jersey
Kauapea Beach, Hawaii
Lighthouse Beach, New York
Travel InspirationUnited StatesNudityBeachTravel
