50+ of the Best Dollar Store Finds

You can find just about anything you need at the Dollar Tree. From holiday decorations to kitchen essentials and beauty supplies, it's a one-stop shop — and an extremely affordable one at that. We rounded up some of the best dollar store finds out there. While the items online are sold in bulk (they are just $1 each, after all), they can also be found at various Dollar Tree locations around the country. Happy bargain hunting!

Spiral Notebooks With Inspirational Covers ($1 each)
Jot Neon Gel Pens ($1 per pack)
Luminarc Stemless Glass Wine Glass ($1 each)
Square Two-Tone Flared-Rim Stoneware Mug ($1 each)
Two-Tone Matted Photo Frames, 4x6 Inches ($1 each)
Decorative Double-Wall Plastic Tumblers With Lids and Straws ($1 each)
Cracked-Look Clear Glass Candleholders ($1 each)
Revo Push-Ups Lip Balm ($1 each)
Glass Cylinder Vase ($1 each)
Tapered Champagne Flute ($1 each)
Aerofoam Luscious Pear Foaming Liquid Hand Wash ($1 each)
4-Piece Manicure Set ($1 each)
Large Solid-Colored Tote Bags ($1 each)
Global Beauty Care Collagen Makeup Cleansing Wipes ($1 per pack)
Jot Simple Words Push Pins ($1 per pack)
Oil-Free Acne Wash ($1 each)
Magic Gloves ($1 per pack of two pairs)
Travel Sewing Kits With Carrying Cases ($1 each)
Chatties Ladies' Size 9-11 No-Show Liner Socks ($1 per pack)
Black Umbrella ($1 each)
Travel Mugs With Colorful Sleeves ($1 each)
Ladies' No-Show White Athletic Socks, Size 9-11 ($1 per pack)
Translucent Plastic Liquid Soap Dispenser ($1 each)
Mirrors With Suction Cup Mounts ($1 each)
April Bath & Shower Animal-Print Sleep Masks ($1 each)
April Bath & Shower Scented Body Lotion ($1 each)
Dial Lemon Citrus Hand Soap With Moisturizer ($1 each)
Translucent Plastic Storage Boxes With Clip-Lock Lids ($1 each)
Nourishing Essentials Healthy Skin Moisturizing Body Wash ($1 each)
100-sheet Packs of Jot Neon Sticky Notes ($1 per pack)
Home Collection Beige Shower Curtain Liner ($1 each)
