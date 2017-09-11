US-Based Airlines Ranked From Worst to Best

It's taken me a lot of years to get to the point where I feel loyal to specific airlines. In the past, I always went with whatever was the cheapest and best fit my schedule. While I still do that to an extent, I also try to stick with the same one or two airlines when I fly domestic, because I've flown with them enough to feel like they've really earned my business. I've also spent enough time on airlines and had not-so-great experiences to not waste my time with them anymore.

I've taken stock of all my flying experiences to put together a definitive ranking of all the US-based airlines. My absolute favorite has been the same for as long as I've been traveling, but the ones in the middle have all changed around over the years. Keep reading to see where my favorites fall — and yours, for that matter.

