You'll Know You're a "Real" Adult When You Accept These 25 Truths
12 US Towns to Visit If Winter Is Your Favorite Season

There's something so cozy about being in a beautiful snow-covered town in the US, curled up in front of a roaring fire with a cup of hot cocoa. It's what some of us love to do whenever Winter rolls around, and if you're looking for a new town to see during the upcoming cold months, we've got a few ideas for where you should check out.

Stowe, VT
Telluride, CO
Kennebunkport, ME
Midway City, UT
Ketchum, ID
Charlottesville, VA
Wethersfield, CT
Rockland, ME
Grand Marais, MN
Sisters, OR
Leavenworth, WA
Jackson Hole, WY
