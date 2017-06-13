 Skip Nav
Wyoming's Granite Hot Springs Are a Mini Oasis From the Snowy Mountains

Iceland's Blue Lagoon may be on many bucket lists, but there's an equally beautiful, closer-to-home option that you may have never heard of: Granite Hot Springs in Wyoming. Hidden in the Gros Ventre Mountains near Jackson Hole, the natural hot springs provide a little getaway from the snow. The oasis includes a man-made pool as well as the natural warm-water bath to give visitors the ultimate level of relaxation. What's even better than the beauty of the hot springs is the price to get in — just $8 for adults.

