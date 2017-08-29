6 Reasons You Should Go to a Wine Tour in Spain

Spain is one of the biggest tourist hubs in the world. People are drawn to its sunny beaches, rich history, never-ending nightlife, sangria, and of course, the infamous siestas. From Madrid to Mallorca, the possibilities for experiencing Spanish culture are endless.

Though tourists flock to the southern region for a getaway, the north is packed with excitement and adventure too. A main attraction? Wine tasting in the wine-making region of La Rioja! You may recognize this area of Spain, as it was featured on the most recent season of The Bachelorette. Between the hilly greenery and stunning architecture, these are a few reasons a wine tour should be added to your bucket list in Spain.