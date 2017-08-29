 Skip Nav
Walt Disney World
Is Walt Disney World's Hollywood Studios Getting a New Name?
Travel
12 Good Travel Habits You Should Develop ASAP
Travel
I Got to an Airbnb, and It Was a Nightmare — Here's What Happened Next
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
6 Reasons You Should Go to a Wine Tour in Spain

Spain is one of the biggest tourist hubs in the world. People are drawn to its sunny beaches, rich history, never-ending nightlife, sangria, and of course, the infamous siestas. From Madrid to Mallorca, the possibilities for experiencing Spanish culture are endless.

Though tourists flock to the southern region for a getaway, the north is packed with excitement and adventure too. A main attraction? Wine tasting in the wine-making region of La Rioja! You may recognize this area of Spain, as it was featured on the most recent season of The Bachelorette. Between the hilly greenery and stunning architecture, these are a few reasons a wine tour should be added to your bucket list in Spain.

Related
12 of the Best Wine Destinations in the World

The Tastiest Wine at the Cheapest Price
The Views
Learn About the Culture
Support Family Businesses
The Architecture
Instagram-Worthy Photo Shoots
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Travel InspirationBucket ListSpainEuropeWineTravel
Join The Conversation
Travel
by Kathryn McLamb
Baby Shower Gifts For Moms Who Love Wine
Wine
36 Must-Have Baby Shower Gifts For Moms Who Love Wine
by Lauren Levy
Electric Rose Wine Pouches
Food News
These Rosé Pouches Are Basically Like Adult Capri Suns, and OMG, We Need Them Now
by Victoria Messina
Red Wine Slushie at Amorette's at Disney Springs
Walt Disney World
by Hedy Phillips
Unique Things to Do in Las Vegas
Travel
13 Unique Things to Do on Your Next Trip to Las Vegas
by Carlye Wisel
From Our Partners
Latest Afforable DIY & Organization
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds