18 Books to Fuel Your Wanderlust

If you suffer from acute wanderlust, and you're constantly trying to find ways to fit another trip into your schedule, then you might be addicted to traveling. No matter where the wind blows you, it's good to bring a good book along for the ride — one that will inspire you, challenge you, and make you even more excited about every new adventure. Here are 18 books, both fiction and nonfiction, that will get you in the mood to jet off to another new place, as if you needed any more convincing!