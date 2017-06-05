The Toe of Italy's Boot Is a Stunning Place Called Calabria, and You Need to See It NOW

Most of us have seen Italy's boot shape on a map but have been too distracted by the country's popular northern cities to even notice its gorgeous toe. The very tip of the boot, between the Ionian and Tyrrhenian seas and neighboring Sicily, is the lovely Calabria. Here you'll find some of Europe's best beaches, a rich yet often violent history, and some towns virtually unspoiled by tourism (for now). As a result, this southern port is often characterized as one of Italy's more authentic areas, deeply rooted in tradition.

Calabria offers a stunning coastline of picturesque villages like Tropea (which you'll soon see), but most importantly, you'll also get a glimpse into the city's past through its crumbling towns and archaeological sites. In addition to beautiful churches, there are also three national parks to explore. And if you want to add a little spice into your life, Calabria is known for its use of pepperoncini chilies.

It's Calabria's beaches that initially hooked us, however. Clear blue waters that expose the sea floor and shores wrapped around rugged cliffs make us forget all about Venice, Milan, and Rome. See photos and an awesome video ahead that will surely convince you to put Calabria on your radar.