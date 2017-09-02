 Skip Nav
Organization
The 1 Item I Can't Seem to KonMari but Need To
Cleaning Tips
The Easiest Way to Clean the Lint Vent in Your Dryer (and You Should Do It Today!)
Walt Disney World
36 Disney World Hacks That Will Make Your Trip Even More Magical
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
This Rooftop Airport Pool Will Have You Crossing Your Fingers For a Flight Delay

How much does it suck when you have a huge flight delay or even a cancellation? If that ever happens to you while you're at Changi Airport in Singapore, just know that there is an amazing way to pass the time: a rooftop pool.

The international airport offers a beautiful pool and jacuzzi in the hotel in Terminal 1 that's available to everyone in the airport, regardless of which terminal you're using. There's a fee for nonhotel guests to use the pool, but really, when you're stuck in an airport and your options are crappy fast food and staring out the window or sunning yourself at the pool, the price is irrelevant.

For a glimpse of this amazing amenity, keep reading, and maybe consider checking out this airport next time you travel.

Related
6 Airports With Insanely Cool Amenities

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
International TravelAir TravelPoolsTravel
Join The Conversation
Travel
Ditch the Hiking Boots and Climb Up This "Sticky" Waterfall — It Won't Let You Down
by Lauren Levy
Croatia Cutting Back on Allowing Tourists In
Game of Thrones
by Hedy Phillips
How to Keep Track of Your Luggage
Travel
by Nicole Yi
Best Wine Regions in Spain
Wine
by Sojourner White
Things to Do in Jackson Hole, Wyoming
Travel
by Carrie Bell
From Our Partners
Latest Afforable DIY & Organization
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds