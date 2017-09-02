This Rooftop Airport Pool Will Have You Crossing Your Fingers For a Flight Delay

How much does it suck when you have a huge flight delay or even a cancellation? If that ever happens to you while you're at Changi Airport in Singapore, just know that there is an amazing way to pass the time: a rooftop pool.

The international airport offers a beautiful pool and jacuzzi in the hotel in Terminal 1 that's available to everyone in the airport, regardless of which terminal you're using. There's a fee for nonhotel guests to use the pool, but really, when you're stuck in an airport and your options are crappy fast food and staring out the window or sunning yourself at the pool, the price is irrelevant.

For a glimpse of this amazing amenity, keep reading, and maybe consider checking out this airport next time you travel.