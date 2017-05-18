5/18/17 5/18/17 POPSUGAR Living Gifts Under $75 Cheap Graduation Gifts $50 or Less! 11 Graduation Gifts That Are Genius May 18, 2017 by Macy Cate Williams 1 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. One of the hardest people to shop for is a new graduate. What do they need? What don't they need? It's tough! Thankfully, there's lots of clever ideas out there that don't cost lots of money. We rounded up our favorite finds under $50, so take your pick and put a bow on it! Related21 Cool Gifts That Graduates (Actually) Want Shop Brands Sunnylife · Anthropologie · Urban Outfitters · Mi-Pac 1 Anthropologie Eat Beautiful Book Being able to cook for yourself is a key aspect of adulthood, so give this recipe book ($30). 2 Smartphone Magnifier If a grad can't invest in a TV yet, this smartphone magnifier ($30) is an excellent alternative. 3 Sunnylife Havana Beach Sounds Music Player Celebrate graduating by turning up the tunes on this fun music player ($48). 4 Anthropologie Universal Power Adapter Not only is this universal power adapter ($36) ridiculously useful, but it also has a sleek design. 5 Ban.do 17-Month Agenda Help a graduate keep their new life in order with an agenda ($28). 6 Sunnylife Havana Lunch Cooler Tote A nice, grown-up lunch cooler tote ($21) will be needed on busy workdays. 7 JCPenney Home Throw If a graduate is just settling into a new apartment, a cozy throw ($30) is a great gift. 8 Josh Tennis Shoes A cute pair of tennis shoes ($37) will encourage the recipient to stay active and healthy. 9 Urban Outfitters The Positivity Kit: Instant Happiness on Every Page by Lisa Currie Make the future look bright for the grad with this positivity kit ($15). 10 Recover Unicorn Magic MacBook Pro Retina Skin This laptop skin ($16) is a unique gift that will dress up a computer. 11 Mi-Pac Splattered Duffel Bag A cool duffel bag ($48) is always needed for quick getaways. Share this post Gifts Under $75Gifts Under $100GraduationGift GuideCollege