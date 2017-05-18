 Skip Nav
$50 or Less! 11 Graduation Gifts That Are Genius

Cheap Graduation Gifts

$50 or Less! 11 Graduation Gifts That Are Genius

Recover Unicorn Magic MacBook Pro Retina Skin

One of the hardest people to shop for is a new graduate. What do they need? What don't they need? It's tough! Thankfully, there's lots of clever ideas out there that don't cost lots of money. We rounded up our favorite finds under $50, so take your pick and put a bow on it!

1 Anthropologie Eat Beautiful Book
Anthropologie Eat Beautiful Book

Being able to cook for yourself is a key aspect of adulthood, so give this recipe book ($30).

2 Smartphone Magnifier
Smartphone Magnifier

If a grad can't invest in a TV yet, this smartphone magnifier ($30) is an excellent alternative.

3 Sunnylife Havana Beach Sounds Music Player
Sunnylife Havana Beach Sounds Music Player

Celebrate graduating by turning up the tunes on this fun music player ($48).

4 Anthropologie Universal Power Adapter
Anthropologie Universal Power Adapter

Not only is this universal power adapter ($36) ridiculously useful, but it also has a sleek design.

5 Ban.do 17-Month Agenda
Ban.do 17-Month Agenda

Help a graduate keep their new life in order with an agenda ($28).

6 Sunnylife Havana Lunch Cooler Tote
Sunnylife Havana Lunch Cooler Tote

A nice, grown-up lunch cooler tote ($21) will be needed on busy workdays.

7 JCPenney Home Throw
JCPenney Home Throw

If a graduate is just settling into a new apartment, a cozy throw ($30) is a great gift.

8 Josh Tennis Shoes
Josh Tennis Shoes

A cute pair of tennis shoes ($37) will encourage the recipient to stay active and healthy.

9 Urban Outfitters The Positivity Kit: Instant Happiness on Every Page by Lisa Currie
Urban Outfitters The Positivity Kit: Instant Happiness on Every Page by Lisa Currie

Make the future look bright for the grad with this positivity kit ($15).

10 Recover Unicorn Magic MacBook Pro Retina Skin
Recover Unicorn Magic MacBook Pro Retina Skin

This laptop skin ($16) is a unique gift that will dress up a computer.

11 Mi-Pac Splattered Duffel Bag
Mi-Pac Splattered Duffel Bag

A cool duffel bag ($48) is always needed for quick getaways.

