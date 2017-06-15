 Skip Nav
Wine Time Just Got So Much Easier With These 13 Picnic Items — All From Target

Cheap Picnic Items

Wine Time Just Got So Much Easier With These 13 Picnic Items — All From Target

Believe it or not, Target just totally inspired me to escape the indoors and get out for some vitamin D. It turns out the retailer is stocked with picnic items that are useful and cute. So turn off your phone, pack up your favorite snacks, and head to the park with some friends. Celebrate the sun and get some of these affordable decor items for your next Summer day off.

Shop Brands
Picnic Time · Creative Bath · Mr. Bar-B-Q
Image Source: Stocksnap / Bonnie Kittle
Picnic Time Piccadilly Picnic Basket With Service For Two
Picnic Time Piccadilly Picnic Basket With Service For Two

You can't go wrong with this adorable Picnic Time Piccadilly Picnic Basket ($70). It features two plates, two glasses, a six-piece flatware set, and a corkscrew. The inside is lined with classic red picnic print, which is just asking to be splashed all over your Instagram. It looks so sweet you'll be excited to carry it.

Picnic Time
Piccadilly Picnic Basket with Service for Two
$69.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Picnic Time Home & Living
Creative Bath Acrylic Twist Tumbler Set of 10
Creative Bath Acrylic Twist Tumbler Set of 10

If you're in a rush, don't end up taking your own kitchen mugs outside. This Creative Bath Acrylic Twist Tumbler Set of 10 ($16) is a great investment. Every time you head to the beach or an outdoor activity, you can grab these. They are made out of acrylic so they won't break or ruin easily. The rainbow colors are so cute you'll want to buy some for your house, too.

Creative Bath
Acrylic Twist Tumbler Set of 10 - Assorted (24 oz)
$15.79
from Target
Buy Now See more Creative Bath Tumblers & Water Glasses
Picnic Time Wine Country Tote
Picnic Time Wine Country Tote

Wine days with the girls just got way easier with this Picnic Time Wine Country Tote ($49). Who needs a purse when you can carry this? The outside pockets are made for two wine bottles so you can fill the inside of your tote with your favorite cheese and breads. It even comes with a cheese board, cheese knife, and corkscrew.

Picnic Time Wine Country Tote
$49
from target.com
Buy Now
Rainbow Stripe Wide Picnic Blanket
Rainbow Stripe Wide Picnic Blanket

This Rainbow Stripe Wide Picnic Blanket ($20) makes sitting outside convenient. It easily folds up and securely tucks into the handles so you can carry it like a tote. The lightweight material is easy to carry and can be washed in the washing machine if it gets dirty. Target features this in several different color combinations but we're loving this rainbow print.

Target Blankets
Rainbow Stripe Wide Picnic Blanket
$19.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Blankets
Plastic Appetizer Plate Tropical
Plastic Appetizer Plate Tropical

Instead of being wasteful and using disposable plates, get some cute plastic options. Feel like you're on vacation every time you use one of these Plastic Appetizer Plates ($1). We're loving this tropical print, and it also comes in a pineapple version. It's a great thing to pick up because you can wash and reuse over and over again.

Target Dinnerware
Plastic Appetizer Plate 6.75in Tropical
$0.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Dinnerware
Picnic Time Colorado Picnic Basket
Picnic Time Colorado Picnic Basket

This Picnic Time Colorado Picnic Backpack ($50) will come in handy. If you like backpacking or picnicking on top of a mountain, this could be the choice for you. Instead of lugging a huge basket around, simply throw this on with all your utensils and snacks inside. The best feature: the inside is insulated to keep all your drinks and food cool.

Picnic Time
Colorado Picnic Basket - Navy
$49.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Picnic Time Home & Living
Yellow Fruit Tablecloth
Yellow Fruit Tablecloth

Throwing a picnic park at a park? You can't forget this Yellow Fruit Tablecloth ($5). Instead of eating on a old dirty table, set the vibe with this fun and sanitary cloth. It comes in many shades and colors for all your Summer festivities.

Target Tablecloths
YellowFruit Tablecloth
$4.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Tablecloths
Mr. Bar-B-Q Picnic Table Condiment Set
Mr. Bar-B-Q Picnic Table Condiment Set

Because your picnic table needs its own picnic table. We can't get over how cute this Mr. Bar-B-Q Picnic Table Condiment Set ($20) is. Be condiment-ready for your next day out in the sun. This is so fun you can display it in your own backyard when you're done.

Mr. Bar-B-Q
Picnic Table Condiment Set
$19.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Mr. Bar-B-Q Home & Living
Picnic Time Ventura Seat Portable Recliner Chair
Picnic Time Ventura Seat Portable Recliner Chair

If sitting on the ground is hard on your back, try using this Picnic Time Ventura Seat Portable Recliner Chair ($56). It folds up and has back straps so you can easily carry this as a backpack. It's filled with high-density PU foam to help give your back some support and avoid aches and pains. It offers six backrest positions so you can find the one that is most comfortable for you.

Picnic Time
Ventura Seat Portable Recliner Chair
$55.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Picnic Time Outdoor Chairs
Picnic Time Avalanche Rolling Picnic Cooler
Picnic Time Avalanche Rolling Picnic Cooler

This Picnic Time Avalanche Rolling Picnic Cooler ($190) might be one of the coolest coolers we've seen. It's shaped like a suitcase with wheels and top handles, making it easy to take anywhere, features four insulated pockets to keep food and drinks cold, and comes with plates, tumblers, a cheese knife, napkins, utensils, a tablecloth, a cutting board, a set of salt and pepper shakers, a bottle stopper, and a corkscrew. This is the perfect set for a family that loves to picnic.

Picnic Time
Avalanche Rolling Picnic Cooler - Navy
$189.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Picnic Time Home & Living
Picnic Time Beer Caddy
Picnic Time Beer Caddy

Don't ever leave your beer behind again. You can comfortably bring all your favorite brews in this Picnic Time Beer Caddy ($30). It features an easy-to-carry shoulder strap and flap-top to keep your bottles safe. It also comes with a handy bottle opener that is attached so you've never lose it again.

Picnic Time
; 2pc Beer Caddy
$29.95
from Target
Buy Now See more Picnic Time Tabletop
Summer Picnic Throw Multi Stripe
Summer Picnic Throw Multi Stripe

A versatile outdoor towel is a total Summer must have. This Summer Picnic Throw Multi Stripe ($20) will be cute for all your outdoor selfies. Take it on all of your adventures, and if it gets dirty, you can easily wash it. Fold it up and carry with its practical orange straps that make it feel like a purse.

Target Throws
Summer Picnic Throw Multi Stripe
$19
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Throws
Picnic Time Vino Wine and Cheese Basket
Picnic Time Vino Wine and Cheese Basket

This Picnic Time Vino Wine and Cheese Basket ($78) is great for romantic dinner dates or just a day out with your best friend. It's handcrafted to look elegant and stylish for your next boozy afternoon. It includes glasses, napkins, a cheese board and knife, and a corkscrew. All you have to do is bring your favorite wine and cheese.

Picnic Time
Vino Wine and Cheese Basket
$77.95
from Target
Buy Now See more Picnic Time Home & Living
