Target's Summer 2017 Home Collection Looks Straight Out of a Design Magazine
June 13, 2017 by Maggie Winterfeldt

Target's Summer catalog isn't hitting doorsteps until May 3, but you can get a look at some of the delicious new decor on POPSUGAR right now. Seasonal collections from Threshold and Pillowfort exceed expectations with modern touches, handcrafted pieces, and global appeal. We're talking magazine-worthy style at a shockingly reasonable price. Get inspired and start your Summer shopping early ahead.

Shop Brands
Threshold

Modern Outdoor Living Room
Including items $2-$324.

Global Colorful Living Room
Including items $5-$255.

Neutral Global Entryway
Including items $6-$25.

Global Blues Outdoor Dining Room
Including items $2-$280.

Modern Global Living Room
Including items from $13 to $630.

Boho Bright Living Room
Including a woven accent stool ($65), earthenware wood base planter ($25), and flamingo throw pillow ($17).

Hand-Crafted Decor
Including items from $10-$25.

Canopy Bedroom
Including items $14-$500.

Global Pops of Decor Collection
Including items $16-$136.

Global Seagrass Basket Collection
Including items $17-$24.