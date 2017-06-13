 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Target's Summer 2017 Home Collection Looks Straight Out of a Design Magazine

Target Summer 2017 Home Collection

Target's Summer 2017 Home Collection Looks Straight Out of a Design Magazine

Target's Summer catalog isn't hitting doorsteps until May 3, but you can get a look at some of the delicious new decor on POPSUGAR right now. Seasonal collections from Threshold and Pillowfort exceed expectations with modern touches, handcrafted pieces, and global appeal. We're talking magazine-worthy style at a shockingly reasonable price. Get inspired and start your Summer shopping early ahead.

Shop Brands
Threshold
Image Source: Target
Modern Outdoor Living Room
Modern Outdoor Living Room
Image Source: Target

Including items $2-$324.

Global Colorful Living Room
Global Colorful Living Room
Image Source: Target

Including items $5-$255.

Neutral Global Entryway
Neutral Global Entryway
Image Source: Target

Including items $6-$25.

Global Blues Outdoor Dining Room
Global Blues Outdoor Dining Room
Image Source: Target

Including items $2-$280.

Modern Global Living Room
Modern Global Living Room
Image Source: Target

Including items from $13 to $630.

Boho Bright Living Room
Boho Bright Living Room
Image Source: Target

Including a woven accent stool ($65), earthenware wood base planter ($25), and flamingo throw pillow ($17).

Threshold
Woven Tripod Accent Stool
$64.99 $61.74
from Target
Buy Now See more Threshold Ottomans
Threshold
Earthenware Small Footed Orange Wood Base Planter
$24.99 $23.74
from Target
Buy Now See more Threshold Garden Decor
Target Kids Pillows
Pillowfort Flamingo Throw Pillow Bright Pink
$16.99 $16.14
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Kids Pillows
Hand-Crafted Decor
Hand-Crafted Decor
Image Source: Target

Including items from $10-$25.

Canopy Bedroom
Canopy Bedroom
Image Source: Target

Including items $14-$500.

Global Pops of Decor Collection
Global Pops of Decor Collection
Image Source: Target

Including items $16-$136.

Global Seagrass Basket Collection
Global Seagrass Basket Collection
Image Source: Target

Including items $17-$24.

Decor ShoppingTarget
Shop Story
Read Story
Threshold
Woven Tripod Accent Stool
from Target
$64.99 $61.74
Threshold
Earthenware Small Footed Orange Wood Base Planter
from Target
$24.99 $23.74
Target
Pillowfort Flamingo Throw Pillow Bright Pink
from Target
$16.99 $16.14
Shop More
Threshold Garden Decor SHOP MORE
Threshold
16" Round Wicker Planter, Gray
from Target
$39.99
Threshold
Earthenware Small Footed Orange Wood Base Planter
from Target
$24.99 $23.74
Threshold
Earthenware Wood Base Planter - Green
from Target
$34.99 $33.24
Threshold
Metal Garden Orb, Bright Gold
from Target
$14.99
Threshold
Round Hanging Planter - Small
from Target
$19.99 $18.99
Target Kids Pillows SHOP MORE
Target
Pillowfort Unicorn Character Throw Pillow
from Target
$16.99 $16.14
Target
Pillowfort Ice Cream Cone Throw Pillow
from Target
$16.99
Target
Pillowfort Mermaid Throw Pillow
from Target
$16.99 $16.14
Disney
; Red Lightning McQueen Pillow Buddy (15"x7.5")
from Target
$19.99 $18.99
Target
Pillowfort Flamingo Throw Pillow Bright Pink
from Target
$16.99 $16.14
Threshold Ottomans SHOP MORE
Threshold
Tufted Round Storage Ottoman
from Target
$79.99 $59.99
Threshold
Rolston 2pc Outdoor Ottoman Replacement Cushion Set
from Target
$69.99 $62.99
Threshold
Deale Cone Leg Storage Ottoman
from Target
$99.99 $79.99
Threshold
Brookmont Mid Century Ottoman with Storage
from Target
$99.99 $94.99
Threshold
Danbury Tufted Storage Ottoman with Nailheads
from Target
$89.99 $62.98
Threshold Garden Decor AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
oscarbravohome
househomemade
meaningfulspaces
liketoknow.it.home
Target Kids Pillows AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
kayleighskloset
ourvintagenest
theramblingredhead
housebyhoff
Threshold Ottomans AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
belleamourblog
belleamourblog
bethbarden
tasha_designertrapped
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds